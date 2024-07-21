Biden Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Harris
News outlets cover President Joe Biden's historic decision to end his campaign for re-election, which he announced Sunday. Biden also voiced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party's nominee.
CBS News:
Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for Nomination
President Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. (Watson, 7/21)
The Washington Post:
Biden Makes Stunning Decision To Pull out of 2024 Race
Harris is the first woman, Black person and Asian American to serve as vice president, and now she has the opportunity to become the country’s first female president. Several other top Democrats, including former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, quickly offered their endorsements of Harris as well. (Olorunnipa, Svitek, 7/21)
The 19th:
Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Harris
If nominated, Harris would be arguably the most forceful supporter of abortion rights to represent a major political party. As vice president, she has emerged as a vocal critic of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to eliminate federal abortion rights, as well as of subsequent state abortion bans. In March, Harris toured an abortion clinic in Minnesota, in what is believed to be the first such trip by a sitting president or vice president. (Panetta, 7/21)
Politico:
What Happens Next Now That Biden Has Dropped Out?
The next nominee must begin locking down the endorsements of delegates. (Montellaro and Shepard, 7/21)