Biden Moves To Stem Medicaid ‘Unwinding’: ACA Enrollment Extended, CMS Issues New Rule

The Biden administration is making tandem moves to reach people who may be unenrolled from state Medicaid programs. CMS finalized a new rule aimed at simplifying enrollment and renewal of Medicaid and CHIP coverage. And the White House will extend the enrollment window for healthcare.gov plans to Nov. 30 for people who lose Medicaid.

Politico: Biden Expands Window To Try And Keep Millions More Low-Income Americans Insured

President Joe Biden is widening a critical window for low-income Americans to join Obamacare, in a move aimed at reinforcing a central element of his reelection bid: That he presided over a historic expansion of health care coverage. Tens of millions of people eliminated from Medicaid would now have until Nov. 30 to sign up for new coverage under a plan to be announced Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services and first shared with POLITICO — an extension from the July 31 deadline initially set for the special enrollment period. (Cancryn, 3/28)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Eases Medicaid, CHIP Enrollment And Renewal Under Final Rule

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued the final rule Wednesday designed to simplify enrollment and renewal of coverage in Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Basic Health Program and end coverage interruptions. The Streamlining the Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Basic Health Program Application, Eligibility Determination, Enrollment, and Renewal Processes rule will standardize processes across states and apply consumer protections from the Affordable Care Act. (Desilva, 3/27)

Tampa Bay Times: New Rules On Child Health Insurance Ramp Up Feds Legal Dispute With Florida

New federal rules intended to ensure children from low-income families being removed from Medicaid do not lose health coverage could heighten tensions between the Biden and DeSantis administrations. (O'Donnell, 3/28)

More Medicaid developments —

Axios: Republicans' Plan To Cut Medicaid Could Face Backlash

Former President Trump's recent promise not to cut entitlement programs is notably silent on Medicaid — but GOP ambitions for shrinking the safety-net health care program could risk backlash similar to the party's Obamacare repeal debacle. (Sullivan, 3/28)

AP: Mississippi Senate Republicans Push Medicaid Expansion 'Lite' Proposal That Would Cover Fewer People

A proposal to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of residents in one of the poorest states in the U.S. is still alive in the Mississippi Legislature. But Senate Republicans changed the plan Wednesday so it would cover far fewer people and bring less federal money to the state. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature is considering expansion after years of opposition to the policy allowed under the Affordable Care Act, a 2010 federal health overhaul signed by then-President Barack Obama. (Goldberg, 3/27)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Medicaid Gaps Can Trap Disabled Texans In Hospitals

Staffing shortages and mismanaged care can delay when Texans on some Medicaid programs are discharged from hospitals. This can cost the state more and take a toll on patients and caregivers. (Bohra, 3/28)

And in Medicare-related news —

Politico: The Effort To Keep ‘Site Neutral’ Alive

Insurers, unable to push through a top legislative priority in the latest spending bill, are already working on plan B — a lobbying blitz targeting lawmakers at home and in Washington. It’s an uphill climb and requires overcoming opposition from the powerful hospital industry and hesitation by its allies in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. But insurers, employers, unions and consumer groups are eyeing a possible year-end package as a vehicle for a policy that could save taxpayers billions. (Wilson, 3/27)

Modern Healthcare: Inpatient Rehab Facilities To Receive Medicare Pay Bump For 2025

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities would receive a 2.8% pay bump for fiscal 2025 under a proposed rule announced Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The proposal amounts to a $255 million increase for IRFs and reflects a $280 million increase from the update of the payment rate minus a $25 million cut to the proposed outlier threshold. (Eastabrook, 3/27)

Reuters: Unmasking The Hidden Dangers Of Health Care Marketing Arrangements

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) recently released Advisory Opinion 23-15, approving a consultant's request to offer gift card incentives to customers that referred its services to other health care providers. The consultant specifically provided optimization services which could, among other benefits, result in increased Medicare merit incentive payments for health care provider customers. (Whaley, 3/27)

