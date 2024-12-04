Biden Seeks To Abolish ‘Sub-Minimum Wage’ For People With Disabilities
But the process to approve the rule change will spill into the Trump administration, which could abandon the effort. Approximately 38,000 workers would be affected by the change.
USA Today:
People With Disabilities Make Less Than Minimum Wage. The Biden Administration Wants To Change It.
The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed abolishing a sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities, a long-sought move by the disability community that will require the support of President-elect Donald Trump. The change could dramatically increase pay rates among about 38,000 workers with disabilities nationwide. But critics warn it also potentially lead to fewer jobs. (Jansen, 12/3)
On race, aging, and dementia —
The Boston Globe:
Older Black People Are More Likely Than Others To Live To 100
Imagine two neighbors, both in their mid-to-late 80s. One is Black and the other is white. Which one might have a better chance of reaching 100 years old? Conventional wisdom would suggest the white octogenarian would have a leg up on that climb to 100, because of the mountains of research showing better access to health care and other opportunities for white Americans. ... But a novel new study from Boston and Canadian researchers adds important depth to an unusual reversal of that death equation. (Lazar, 12/4)
ABC News:
Lifestyle Choices At 60 Linked To Dementia Risk Decades Later, Study Shows
Early predictors of dementia are emerging as critical tools for guiding health and lifestyle decisions long before symptoms appear. The Health and Retirement Study, which looked at more than two decades of data from over 45,000 older adults in the United States, suggested that lifestyle, genetics and other factors at 60 years old can help predict brain health at 80. (Bhavsar, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
With More Active Lifestyle, Average Adult Could Live 5.3 Years Longer
Americans over age 40 could live an extra 5.3 years if they were as active as the top 25 percent of the population, according to just-published research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. To calculate life expectancy tied to physical activity levels, researchers used a multipart analysis of existing data. They created a demographic tool using 2017 mortality data from the National Center for Health Statistics and plotted life expectancy tied to activity level. (McMahan, 12/2)