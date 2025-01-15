Biden Team Begins Cooperation With Trump Officials On Bird Flu Response
“We sent them all of the information on our work,” a Biden health official told NBC News. Public health officials raise concern that a lack of coordination could imperil the response to the emerging H5N1 threat. Other news is on the current norovirus wave and MIS-C recovery.
NBC News:
Bird Flu Crisis: Trump, Biden Officials Begin Talks On Outbreak
Amid an escalating bird flu outbreak spreading in the United States, federal health officials have begun to brief members of the incoming Trump administration about how they’ve responded to the crisis so far. “We sent them all of the information on our work,” said a Biden administration health official familiar with transition briefings within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Lovelace Jr., Edwards and Khimm, 1/14)
AP:
Biden Health Officials Say They Built Up US Pandemic Defenses. Trump Promises Changes
The Biden administration on Tuesday released a “roadmap” for maintaining government defenses against infectious diseases, just as President-elect Donald Trump pledges to dismantle some of them. The 16-page report recaps steps taken in the last four years against COVID-19, mpox and other diseases, including vaccination efforts and the use of wastewater and other measures to spot signs of erupting disease outbreaks. (Stobbe, 1/14)
CIDRAP:
H5N1 Confirmed In More Cats As Probe Into Raw Pet Food Widens
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) yesterday reported three more H5 avian flu infections in pet cats after exposure to raw food or raw milk. In other avian flu developments, federal officials confirmed those and several more H5N1 detections in domestic cats from California and other states. (Schnirring, 1/14)
CIDRAP:
China Reports Infections From H9N2, H10N3 Avian Flu
China has reported to more human infections involving H9N2 avian influenza, which involve children from two different provinces, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said in its latest weekly avian influenza update. The patients include a 1-year-old girl from the city of Chongqing whose symptoms began on December 13, 2024, and an 8-year-old girl from Hubei province who got sick on November 27, 2024. The report did not say how the patients were exposed, but H9N2 infections are typically reported in people who have contact with poultry or poultry environments. (Schnirring, 1/14)
On norovirus and covid —
CBS News:
Norovirus Wave Now More Than Double Last Year's Peak, In CDC's Data
This winter's wave of norovirus infections has reached levels that are now more than double last season's peak, in figures published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking the notorious stomach bug. Nearly 28% of norovirus tests run over the week of the New Year's holiday came back positive for the highly contagious virus, which is the leading cause of foodborne illness like vomiting and diarrhea in the U.S. (Tin, 1/14)
CIDRAP:
Even Kids With Most Severe MIS-C Typically Fully Recover By 6 Months, Study Reveals
A study yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics suggests that even the kids who get most sick from an uncommon but serious condition that affects multiple organ systems after COVID-19 infections recover fully by 6 months after infection. The retrospective cohort study followed outcomes seen among pediatric patients diagnosed as having multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 infection, one of the most severe outcomes seen during the pandemic. (Soucheray, 1/14)