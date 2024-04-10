Bipartisan Bill Aims To Address US Troops’ Blast Exposure
The New York Times reports on the Blast Overpressure Safety Act, which would require the Pentagon to "track and limit troops’ exposure to damaging shock waves from firing their own weapons." Also in the news from Capitol Hill: private equity in health care, telehealth policies, and more.
The New York Times:
Bill In Congress Would Force Action On U.S. Troops’ Blast Exposure
Lawmakers from both parties plan to introduce a sweeping bill in Congress on Wednesday that would force the military for the first time to track and limit troops’ exposure to damaging shock waves from firing their own weapons. Routine exposure to blasts in training and combat was long thought to be safe. But research suggests that over time, exposure to repeated blasts can cause microscopic brain injuries that lead to profound mental problems, like mood swings, insomnia, substance abuse, panic attacks and suicide. (Philipps, 4/9)
Interesting Engineering:
Exposure To Blasts Can Help Pathogens Enter Your Intestine
A study conducted on breachers (soldiers specially trained to use explosives during military operations) reveals for the first time, that individuals exposed to blasts can face intestinal health issues, in addition to other known problems. There exists a natural barrier between our gut and the intestinal wall. This intestinal barrier prevents toxins, and harmful microbes from entering in our bloodstream. (Brahambhatt, 4/7)
NBC News:
A Navy SEAL Was Convinced Exposure To Blasts Damaged His Brain, So He Donated It To Science To Prove It
Before he ended his life, Ryan Larkin made his family promise to donate his brain to science. The 29-year-old Navy SEAL was convinced years of exposure to blasts had badly damaged his brain, despite doctors telling him otherwise. He had downloaded dozens of research papers on traumatic brain injury out of frustration that no one was taking him seriously, his father said. “He knew,” Frank Larkin said. “I’ve grown to understand that he was out to prove that he was hurt, and he wasn’t crazy.” (Chan, 3/17)
More updates from Capitol Hill —
Axios:
Private Equity In Health Care Gets Increased Attention From Congress
Congress is ramping up oversight of private equity's influence in health care, though lawmakers don't appear ready to give government more power to halt deals. Why it matters: Health care has been a magnet for private equity deals, even as growing data suggest its ownership of hospitals and physician groups has led to reduced staffing levels and worse patient outcomes. (Sullivan, 4/9)
KFF Health News:
Congress Likely To Kick The Can On Covid-Era Telehealth Policies
Nearly two hours into a Capitol Hill hearing focused on rural health, Rep. Brad Wenstrup emphatically told the committee’s five witnesses: “Hang with us.” Federal lawmakers face a year-end deadline to solidify or scuttle an array of covid-era payment changes for telehealth services that include allowing people to stay in their homes to see a doctor or therapist. (Tribble, 4/10)
Fox News:
Rand Paul Claims 'Smoking Gun' Ties Fauci, NIH To Research With 'Desire' To Create COVID-Type Virus
After Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., sent letters to 15 federal agencies requesting information on their purported newfound connections to a 2018 grant proposal that sought to experiment with a COVID-19-type microbe, the lawmaker told Fox News the development is the "smoking gun" critics had long sought. Paul claimed the developments — to which he credited a Marine Corps whistleblower — tie the National Institutes of Health to the research and proves former National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci was untruthful in his denials before Congress. (Creitz, 4/10)