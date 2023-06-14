Birth Control Pills Carry A High Risk Of Depression, Study Finds
ScienceDaily:
New Study Links Contraceptive Pills And Depression
Women who used combined contraceptive pills were at greater risk of developing depression than women who did not, according to a new study. Contraceptive pills increased women's risk by 73 percent during the first two years of use. (Uppsala University, 6/12)
CIDRAP:
US Hospital Data Show High Death Rate With Candida Auris Infections
An analysis of US hospitalizations linked to the multidrug-resistant fungal pathogen Candida auris found an estimated mortality rate of about one-third, researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported yesterday in Emerging Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 6/9)
ScienceDaily:
A New Way To Develop Drugs Without Side Effects
Researchers now reveal a new way of activating GPCR by triggering shape changes in the intracellular region of the receptor. This new process can help researchers design drugs with fewer or no side effects. (School of Science, The University of Tokyo, 6/8)
FiercePharma:
Novo Spends $2.3B On API Capacity, But Not For Ozempic Or Wegovy
While Novo is dealing with overwhelming demand for its diabetes and obesity products Ozempic and Wegovy, this funding will expand its ability to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to “develop its future clinical late-phase product portfolio,” the company said. (Dunleavy, 6/12)