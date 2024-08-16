Black Death, Bird Flu Among Diseases Posing Potential Pandemic Threat
The WHO's watchlist of dangerous pathogens for the first time also includes bacteria such as salmonella and cholera. Also, despite concerns about the spread of bird flu to humans, dairy farmers remain reluctant to test their herds.
The Telegraph:
WHO Updates Pandemic Watchlist To Include Black Death And Bird Flu
The Black Death plague, bird flu and mpox are among 24 threats that have been added to an influential watchlist of the pathogens that could trigger the next pandemic. In the first update since Covid-19 swept the planet, a World Health Organization (WHO) panel has dramatically expanded the scope of its index of so-called priority pathogens. Already notorious diseases like Zika, yellow fever and avian influenza have been added, alongside lesser known threats such as Sin Nombre virus. Several bacteria, including cholera, the plague and salmonella, have also been incorporated for the first time. (Newey, 8/13)
On bird flu, covid, and cholera —
Reuters:
US Undercounts Bird Flu In Cattle As Farmers Shun Testing
The U.S. bird-flu outbreak in dairy cattle is much larger than official figures suggest due to farmers' reluctance to test their animals and risk the economic consequences of a positive result, according to Reuters interviews with dairy experts, veterinarians, and farmers in six states with known cases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has counted bird flu in about 190 dairy herds in 13 states since March. The virus's jump from birds to cows heightened concerns that it could adapt to spread among humans. Scientists have warned that limited surveillance could weaken the U.S.' ability to respond to further human spread. (Douglas and Polansek, 8/15)
CPR News:
Bird Flu Cases Now Detected In Domestic Cats In Colorado
Colorado’s outbreak of H5 bird flu is now showing up in another animal species: cats. Six feline cases of Influenza A (also known as HPAI, Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu H5N1) have been diagnosed in domestic cats in Colorado so far this year. That’s according to the Colorado Veterinary Medical Association’s website. At least five of the cases were located in Northern Colorado, in Larimer, Adams and Morgan counties, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture website tracking the virus in mammals. (Daley, 8/12)
CBS News:
$646 Million Set Aside To Rebuild N.Y. Health Care Workforce Devastated By COVID, Gov. Kathy Hochul Says
A major financial boost is in the works to help rebuild New York's health care industry decimated by COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a program called Career Pathways Training, which will provide funding to recruit and train thousands of much-needed workers. Speaking to a group of workers at the headquarters of 1199 SEIU Health, one of the largest health care unions, the governor said they would be one of three groups to receive a combined $646 million to recruit and train a new wave of workers. (Duddridge, 8/15)
CIDRAP:
Global Cholera Cases Decline, But Deaths On The Rise
Compared to last year at this time, global cholera cases have declined 31%, but deaths are 34% higher, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today in its latest update, which includes data received in July. For July, 17 countries reported nearly 52,000 cases, along with 223 deaths. Four WHO regions reported cases, with the Eastern Mediterranean region hit hardest, followed by the African region. (Schnirring, 8/15)