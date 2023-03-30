‘Brutality’ Of Mental Health System Assailed At Irvo Otieno’s Funeral In Va.

Seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers are accused of second-degree murder in the March 6 death of Otieno, 28, who prosecutors say was pinned to the floor and smothered at Central State Hospital in Henrico County, Virginia.

AP: Remembrances, Calls For Reform At Irvo Otieno's Funeral

Family, friends and other mourners gathered Wednesday at a Virginia church to remember Irvo Otieno at a funeral service, celebrating his life and calling for mental health care and policing reforms after the 28-year-old Black man’s death earlier this month while in custody at a state psychiatric hospital. “He had an illness. He should have been doctored to, not treated with brutality,” said civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy. (Rankin, 3/29)

CNN: At Irvo Otieno’s Funeral, Calls For Reform On Treating Those With Mental Illness

Seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees are accused of second-degree murder in the March 6 death of the aspiring musician, 28, who prosecutors say was smothered during what the family said was a mental health crisis. “What kind of sickness would make men pile on a man that’s already handcuffed and shackled?” Rev. Al Sharpton said during the eulogy. (Remen and Gast, 3/30)

In other mental health news —

The Washington Post: Fetterman Expected To Return To Senate Next Month After Depression Treatment

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will return to the Senate during the week of April 17 after being hospitalized for clinical depression, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked for anonymity to speak candidly about the senator’s condition. (Goodwin, 3/29)

AP: West Virginia Bans Marriage For Children Age 15 Or Younger

West Virginia will no longer allow children under 16 to marry, after the governor signed a compromise bill Wednesday. The law signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice continues allowing children ages 16 and 17 to get married with restrictions. Under the new law, those minors must get parental consent and can’t marry someone more than four years older than them. Existing legal marriages, and those done in other states, are unaffected. Previously, anyone younger than 16 could have gotten married with a judge’s waiver. (Raby, 3/29)

More health news from across the U.S. —

The Washington Post: Minnesota Train Carrying Ethanol Derailed, Caught Fire; Evacuations Ordered

A train carrying ethanol derailed and sparked a fire in Raymond, Minn., authorities said Thursday, urging nearby residents to evacuate. People within a half-mile of the incident were told to evacuate after emergency responders found “numerous rail cars” on a BNSF train had derailed on the edge of the city and caught fire, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement overnight. (Francis, 3/30)

Columbus Dispatch: Feds Seek Data From Lifeline Of Ohio, Lifebanc Over Pancreas Numbers

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers is investigating 10 organ procurement organizations, including two from Ohio, on suspicion they may be padding their pancreas collection numbers in order to keep government contracts. (Shuda, 3/28)

Billings Gazette: Two Bills To Stabilize Montana Nursing Homes Get First Hearing

While arguing for a bill that would provide emergency one-time funding for nursing homes, Rep. Jennifer Carlson referenced "A Modest Proposal," a satirical essay published in 1729 that offers a brutal proposition for managing a vast population of vulnerable citizens. (Schabacker, 3/29)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada Workers Could Sue Over Bad-Faith Insurance Denials

Reno Police Department Detective Janira Varty was injured in 2019 during a car accident when she slid on black ice while on duty. Afterward, her entire body was in pain, and she was unable to lift things or raise her arms above her shoulders. (Hill, 3/29)

North Carolina Health News: Bringing Oral Health Care To Those In Need

Few would fault Bill Milner if he decided it was time to slip out of his scrubs and retire from dentistry, then go off and travel the world. At age 73, he has been tending to teeth in North Carolina for nearly half a century. He has been honored by his peers. In January, the American Dental Association Board of Trustees bestowed upon him the 2023 ADA Humanitarian Award. (Blythe, 3/30)

