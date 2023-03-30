Opioid Crisis

The New York Times: 10 Questions About Narcan Think of Narcan or any naloxone nasal spray as a fire extinguisher, said Corey Davis, director of the Harm Reduction Legal Project at the Network for Public Health Law. “Hopefully you’ll never need it,” he said. “But at some point maybe the kitchen’s going to catch on fire and you won’t have time to run to the fire extinguisher store.” Here is some guidance for using Narcan correctly. (Hoffman, 3/29)

The Boston Globe: Advocates Cheer OTC Approval For Narcan, But Questions Remain About Price And Insurance Traci C. Green, professor and director of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandies University, was thrilled by the news. “It’s about time,” said Green. “This is the best news you could possibly hear. It wasn’t all that long ago, naloxone wasn’t even covered [by insurance]. It took a lot of advocacy to shift that.” Green envisions naloxone being sold at restaurants, highway rest stops, even vending machines. (Freyer and Mohammed, 3/29)

CNN: FDA Approves First Over-The-Counter Version Of Opioid Overdose Antidote Narcan The White House drug czar said businesses, such as restaurants and banks, and schools will be encouraged to purchase over-the-counter naloxone. “We will encourage businesses, restaurants, banks, construction sites, schools, others to think about this – think about it as a smoke alarm or a defibrillator, to make it as easily accessible, because it’s not just you. It could be your neighbor, it could be your family, your friend, a person at work or school who might need it, ” Dr. Rahul Gupta said. The nasal spray will come in a package of two 4-milligram doses, in case the person overdosing does not respond to the first dose. However, the drug’s maker, Emergent BioSolutions, says most overdoses can be reversed with a single dose. The product could be given to anyone, even children and babies. (Kounang, Christensen and McPhillips, 3/29)

Bay Area News Group: FDA Approves Narcan, But Many Barriers Remain As California Considers New Laws “The cost barrier is still very real,” said Rachel Sussman, who practices primary care and addiction medicine at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose. “How many families are going to be able to afford this is a real problem. But I think the fact that it is now possible (to get it over-the-counter) does start to shift the conversation about who should have naloxone available, who can have it, and how easy it is to get.” (Nickerson, 3/29)

NPR: Narcan, Overdose-Reversing Drug, Is Approved For OTC Sales By The FDA Emergent BioSolutions, the drug company that produces Narcan, said on Wednesday that it hoped to make the nasal spray available on store shelves and at online retailers by late summer. It did not immediately say how much it would cost. "Today's landmark FDA OTC approval for Narcan Nasal Spray marks a historic milestone as we have delivered on our commitment to make this important emergency treatment widely accessible, given the alarming rates of opioid overdoses occurring across the country," Emergent BioSolutions CEO Robert G. Kramer said in a statement. (Hernandez, 3/29)

The Washington Post: Drug Overdose Antidote Narcan Goes Over-The-Counter Narcan, the lifesaving nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, has been approved for purchase without a prescription, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday. The long-awaited decision could dramatically broaden the availability of Narcan, a spray version of naloxone, which requires no special training to administer, and has already been credited with saving thousands of lives from opioid overdoses. The approval came on the same day Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to a Senate panel that the record number of Americans dying of fentanyl overdoses is the “single greatest challenge we face as a country.” (Ovalle, 3/29)

Bipartisan Bill Introduced To Classify Xylazine As A Controlled Substance

Lawmakers are moving to make the veterinary tranquilizer, commonly known as "tranq," harder to access as its dangerous inclusion is on the rise in illicit drugs. Meanwhile, the head of the Department of Homeland Security told a Senate panel Wednesday that fentanyl is the "single greatest challenge" facing the U.S. currently.

Axios: Congress Eyes Making "Zombie Drug" Xylazine A Controlled Substance

Congress is moving to designate an animal tranquilizer that's infiltrating the illegal drug trade as a controlled substance, to better allow authorities to track it and prosecute traffickers. ... Bipartisan legislation introduced Tuesday by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reflects the growing alarm over the proliferation of xylazine, a sedative known as "tranq" or "zombie drug" that's often mixed with fentanyl, resists common overdose reversal treatments like naloxone and causes skin-rotting wounds. (Moreno, 3/29)

CNN: Congress Moves To Make Xylazine A Controlled Substance

The bill would require manufacturers to send reports on production and distribution to the DEA so the agency can ensure that it is not being diverted to the black market. “Our bipartisan bill would take important steps to combat the abuse of xylazine by giving law enforcement more authority to crack down on the illicit distribution of this drug, including by putting stiffer penalties on criminals who are spreading this drug to our communities,” Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H, a cosponsor of the bill, said in the statement. “My colleagues on both sides of the aisle are seeing the impact of this deadly drug in their states, and we will continue working together to move this critical bill forward.” (Chavez, 3/29)

The Washington Post: Fentanyl Is ‘Single Greatest Challenge’ U.S. Faces, DHS Secretary Says

The record number of Americans dying of fentanyl overdoses is now the “single greatest challenge we face as a country,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate panel Wednesday. The statement appeared to be the first time Mayorkas or any other Cabinet-level member of the Biden administration has described the deadly synthetic opioid in those terms. Appearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Mayorkas cited the deaths of more than 70,000 Americans in 2021 tied to fentanyl overdoses. (Miroff, 3/29)

Idaho Capital Sun: Idaho Lawmakers Vote To Limit Who Can Access Fentanyl Overdose Treatment Through Grant

A bill heading to Idaho Gov. Brad Little is necessary to keep Idaho’s psychiatric hospitals and behavioral health centers in operation, authorizing nearly $150 million in spending for Idaho’s behavioral health division. But one sentence written into the legislation could have far-reaching consequences. (Dutton, 3/28)

Fort Worth Star-Telegram: Fentanyl Test Strips Could Become Legal In TX. But What About Tests For Other Substances?

Currently, using a test strip to detect either fentanyl or xylazine is illegal in Texas. That could change during the legislative session: Gov. Greg Abbott said he supports legalizing fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl in a drug sample. Multiple bills being considered by lawmakers this session would explicitly legalize the use of fentanyl test strips. One of the bills, House Bill 362, has passed out of committee. But the bills being considered by lawmakers would only legalize test strips that could detect fentanyl, and wouldn’t decriminalize ones that could detect the newer xylazine, which is on its way to become the latest threat infiltrating Texas’ drug supply. (McCarthy, 3/30)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Testing Strips For Xylazine, The Animal Tranquilizer Contaminating Philly’s Drug Supply, Could Be Coming To The City Soon

People in addiction commonly use testing strips to identify the presence of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid involved in Philadelphia’s soaring rate of overdose deaths. Now, a Canadian company is manufacturing xylazine testing strips, which research from Philadelphia’s health department and a local lab has found to be effective in detecting the tranquilizer on the street. (Whelan, 3/29)

Los Angeles Times: Fentanyl Addiction, Homelessness Haunt This New Mexico Town

The caretaker at the hillside cemetery braced against the cold and walked among the graves. Crosses cast shadows on bunched flowers. A strand of tinsel gleamed from a bare tree. He looked over the rows and shut the gate, his face red, his hands small and coarse. “I’ve got to come back and pick up the garbage,” the caretaker said. “People leave it.” He glanced at a visitor, anticipating the question. “We had a few kids who overdosed,” he said, nodding toward the graves. “But none for a little while.” (Fleishman, 3/29)

CNN: The US Sanctioned Chinese Companies To Fight Illicit Fentanyl. But The Drug’s Ingredients Keep Coming

The seller, who went by the name Linda Wang, was curt when asked if she sold a chemical often used to create fentanyl. “That’s banned,” Wang replied, before quickly providing an alternative: “CAS79099 powder is best. U can have a try.” After more than a week of back and forth, she seemed impatient. “Ok. 79099 powder in USA warehouse now…if you need. Pls order asap,” she wrote in a text message exchange. (John, Xiong, Culver, Rappard and Joseph, 3/30)

Neuroscience News: Fibromyalgia May Worsen Opioid Addiction

There is new evidence that fibromyalgia, and the chronic pain associated with it, could worsen opioid use disorder. Researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, College of Medicine and University of Michigan report their findings in Pain. (3/29)

KHN: $50 Billion In Opioid Settlement Cash Is On The Way. We’re Tracking How It’s Spent.

More than $50 billion in settlement funds is being delivered to thousands of state and local governments from companies accused of flooding their communities with opioid painkillers that have left millions addicted or dead. That’s an enormous amount of money — double NASA’s budget and five times the revenue of an NBA season. But how that massive windfall is being deployed and how future dollars will be spent seem to be shrouded in mystery. Reporting requirements are scant, and documents filed so far are often so vague as to be useless. (Pattani, 3/30)