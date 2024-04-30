California Will Make Available Free Opioid Overdose-Reversal Medicine
First responders and other eligible groups will receive a generic drug to combat overdoses. Elsewhere, as Colorado contemplates prescription drug cost controls, patients and their caregivers fear a future without the meds they need to survive.
Los Angeles Times:
California To Buy An Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug
California will provide first responders, universities and other qualifying organizations with a generic version of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, for free, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. CalRx’s Naloxone Access Initiative will buy over-the-counter naloxone for $24 a pack, which is about half the market price, from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a New Jersey-based manufacturer, according to a news release from Newsom’s office. (Lin, 4/29)
The Colorado Sun:
A Colorado Board Wants To Lower Prescription Drug Costs. Why Are So Many Patients Opposed?
Heather Kluck, who lives in Colorado Springs, calls her 12-year-old daughter, Avery, “my miracle child.” When Avery was diagnosed as an infant with a rare genetic condition called Aicardi syndrome, doctors told Heather and her husband that Avery may not survive her first year and would likely never walk or talk. She defied those predictions, though she has significant developmental delays. (Ingold, 4/30)
Reuters:
J&J, Bristol Myers Lose Challenges To US Drug Price Negotiation Program
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a challenge by Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson to a law requiring them to negotiate the prices of their blockbuster blood clot prevention drugs with the U.S government's Medicare health insurance program or pay heavy penalties. U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, became the fourth federal judge to uphold the program, one of Democratic President Joe Biden's signature initiatives, against drug industry challenges, rejecting their argument that it was an illegal taking of their property. (Pierson, 4/29)
Stat:
Pharma's Reputation With Patient Groups Slides Again Thanks To Prices, Shortages
The pharmaceutical industry saw its reputation slip last year among patient advocacy groups thanks to growing concern about the rising prices for medicines and a lack of confidence prompted by increasing shortages, according to a new survey. (Silverman, 4/29)
More about drug shortages —
Today:
Man, 60, Dies After He Couldn't Access Chemo Drugs Amid Shortage
In 2022, Jeff Bolle, of Milwaukee, learned he had bile duct cancer, which has a dismal long-term survival rate. At the time, doctors hoped that surgery and chemotherapy could prolong his life. He was in good health prior to his diagnosis, which made everyone feel optimistic. He underwent surgery and four rounds of chemotherapy before the chemotherapy shortage stopped his treatment in May 2023 — two rounds short. (Holohan, 4/29)
CBS News:
Drug Shortage Management Becomes New Normal For Pittsburgh-Area Hospital Pharmacists
Staying ahead of drug shortages is a constant battle for hospital pharmacists. "We definitely feel that. Every year, there are more drug shortages to worry about," said Rebecca Taylor, vice president of UPMC pharmacy services. New American Society of Health-System Pharmacists data shows 323 medications are in short supply across the country, the highest since tracking started in 2001. (Guay, 4/29)
Reuters:
One Dose Of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Back In Supply, FDA Website Shows
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website showed on Monday one dose of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy as available after being in short supply, while three other doses remained in limited availability due to increased demand. The website listed the 1.7 milligram (mg) dose as available — making that and the 2.4 mg dose of the drug available for supply. But lower doses of 1 mg, 0.5 mg and 0.25 mg were still listed as in shortage. (4/29)