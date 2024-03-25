Cancer Diagnosis Of Kate Middleton Spotlights Trend Of Younger Cases

“It’s not only older people anymore,” said one expert on an increasing number of younger people globally who are being diagnosed with certain types of cancer.

The Washington Post: Kate Middleton’s Diagnosis Comes Amid Rise In Some Early-Onset Cancers

The cancer diagnosis for Catherine, Princess of Wales, comes amid rising rates of certain cancers among young people globally. Although details of her condition remain sparse, doctors said the illness of the 42-year-old royal underscores the importance of cancer screening for people who have higher risk factors such as a family history of the disease. ... Catherine’s global celebrity and acknowledgment of her cancer, experts said, could shine a light on a troubling rise in certain cancers among people under 50. (Ovalle and Achenbach, 3/22)

The New York Times: Diagnosis Of Princess Kate’s Cancer Followed Familiar Pattern, Doctors Say

Although it is not known what type of cancer Princess Catherine has, oncologists say that what she described in her public statement that was released on Friday — discovering a cancer during another procedure, in this case a “major abdominal surgery” — is all too common. “Unfortunately, so much of the cancer we diagnose is unexpected,” said Dr. Elena Ratner, a gynecologic oncologist at Yale Cancer Center who has diagnosed many patients with ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and cancers of the lining of the uterus. (Kolata, 3/22)

Also —

The Washington Post: Parents Should Talk About Their Cancer Diagnoses Early, Experts Say

The earlier parents tell children about their diagnoses, the better, experts told The Post. Most children can intuit when something is going on in their family, according to Abbie Owens, who specializes in psychosocial and emotional needs of children treated at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. “It can be hard initially to even say the word ‘cancer,’ but it forms a really good foundation of trust that you’re all in the journey together going forward,” Owens said. (Ferguson, 3/23)

CNN: How To Talk To Kids About A Cancer Diagnosis, According To Experts

In the time Catherine, Princess of Wales, spent away from the public before revealing her cancer diagnosis, one of her biggest priorities was finding the right way to tell her children, she said. (Holcombe and LaMotte, 3/22)

In other cancer developments —

Fortune: Katie Couric Says Too Many People Think Colorectal Cancer Is A Man’s Disease. She's Imploring Women To Get Potential Lifesaving Screenings

The risk of developing colorectal cancer is 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women, according to the American Cancer Society. “Women, especially younger women, believe this is an old man’s disease, and that’s simply not true,” she says. “Women are diagnosed with colorectal cancer as often as men. I think sometimes people get colons and prostates confused.” ... Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., and over 50,000 people are estimated to die from the diagnosis in 2024. (Mikhail, 3/22)

Fortune: Does Medicare Cover A Colonoscopy? Yes, And Several Other Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, Too

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide. Older adults should take note: “Most cases of colorectal cancer are detected after age 55, and the risk increases with age,” says Dr. Josh Forman, a gastroenterologist at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and GastroHealth Towson. The good news: Early detection can prevent over 90% of colorectal cancer-related deaths. But almost 30% of people between ages 50 and 75 have not gotten screened. (Zable Fisher, 3/22)

Reuters: US FDA Grants Full Approval To AbbVie's Ovarian Cancer Therapy

he U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had granted traditional approval for AbbVie's (ABBV.N) "guided missile" cancer therapy, Elahere, for patients with a type of ovarian cancer. Elahere was approved for adult patients with a type of cancer which affects the ovaries, fallopian tube, or walls of the abdomen, and have received one to three prior lines of treatment, according to the FDA. (3/22)

Newsweek: Our Cells' Batteries Face 'Significant Threat' From Microplastics

Scientists have issued a warning after a new review study highlighted the "significant threat" posed by microplastics on our body's cellular powerhouses: the mitochondria. ... These plastic particles contain chemicals that can interrupt our body's natural release of hormones, potentially increasing our risk of reproductive disorders and certain cancers. They can also carry toxins on their surface, like heavy metals. (Dewan, 3/22)

Bloomberg News: Doctors Urge Refrigerating Acne Creams To Reduce Cancer Risk

Some dermatologists are recommending that people refrigerate benzoyl peroxide products such as Proactiv and Clearasil after an independent lab found they were contaminated with the potent carcinogen benzene. The American Acne & Rosacea Society said Wednesday that storing benzoyl peroxide creams, gels and washes at refrigerated temperatures could minimize the risk of benzene exposure. (Edney, 3/22)

Circle of Blue: Report Sparks Questions, Controversy Over Possible Causes Of Iowa Cancer Crisis

Amid increasing scrutiny of a potential link between agricultural chemicals and cancer, a new report is generating controversy as it blames rising rates not on the toxins used widely throughout the state, but on something else entirely: binge alcohol consumption. (Schneider, 3/22)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription