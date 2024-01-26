Cardiologists Suggest Health Records Should Note Gender Identity
Since little is known about unique health challenges LGBTQ+ people face, Stat says, researchers are pushing for health systems to record patients' sexual orientation and gender identity and expression to boost data collection. Also in the news: Medicare Advantage data transparency issues.
Stat:
Cardiologists Urge Adding Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity To Health Records
There are more openly LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. than ever, but little is known about the unique health challenges they may face. That’s why some researchers are urging health systems to build the acronym SOGIE — for patients’ sexual orientation and gender identity and expression — into their data collection. (Gaffney, 1/26)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Data Transparency Sought By CMS
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wants public input to guide possible future regulations to mandate greater transparency from Medicare Advantage plans, according to a request for information issued Thursday. The agency has sought to shed more light on Medicare Advantage operations and finances in recent years and required insurers to reveal information in areas such as medical loss ratio calculations, prior authorization processes, supplemental benefits and health equity. (Bennett, 1/25)
Modern Healthcare:
How Epic Is Growing Beyond The Hospital EHR Market
Electronic health record company Epic is amping up efforts to expand its customer base beyond health systems with a focus on payers, telehealth and life science companies. The company’s strategy to move beyond hospital EHRs came into focus on Jan. 17 when it launched Showroom, a website for customers to learn about products and services that work within its EHR. Within Showroom, Epic is promoting a feature called Health Grid to help non-health system customers collaborate with its legacy health system customers. (Turner, 1/25)
Modern Healthcare:
CVS Health, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Launch ACO
CVS Health and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are partnering on an accountable care organization, they announced Thursday. CVS Accountable Care and the Columbus-based academic medical center launched a Medicare Shared Savings Program enhanced track ACO on Jan. 1. They expect the ACO initially will reach 12,500 Medicare beneficiaries receiving care at the health system. (Berryman, 1/25)
KFF Health News:
Ouch. That ‘Free’ Annual Checkup Might Cost You. Here’s Why
When Kristy Uddin, 49, went in for her annual mammogram in Washington state last year, she assumed she would not incur a bill because the test is one of the many preventive measures guaranteed to be free to patients under the 2010 Affordable Care Act. The ACA’s provision made medical and economic sense, encouraging Americans to use screening tools that could nip medical problems in the bud and keep patients healthy. So when a bill for $236 arrived, Uddin — an occupational therapist familiar with the health care industry’s workings — complained to her insurer and the hospital. She even requested an independent review. (Rosenthal, 1/26)