CDC Approves New Hires To Its Fellowship Disease Detectives Program
Epidemic Intelligence Service officers help investigate outbreaks and other health emergencies. Meanwhile, Washington state’s attorney general alleges the Trump administration has violated a preliminary injunction intended to stop it from cutting research grant funding, ProPublica reports.
CBS News:
CDC Disease Detectives Exempted From Trump Hiring Freeze, Averting Cut To Program
The Department of Health and Human Services has granted an exemption to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to hire a new class of its disease detectives, multiple CDC officials said, averting a feared halving of the highly selective fellowship. Each year, the CDC usually hires a new class of its Epidemic Intelligence Service officers to replace those graduating from the agency's two-year program. (Tin, 5/7)
ProPublica:
Trump’s NIH Axed Research Grants Despite Court Order
For more than two months, the Trump administration has been subject to a federal court order stopping it from cutting funding related to gender identity and the provision of gender-affirming care in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders. Lawyers for the federal government have repeatedly claimed in court filings that the administration has been complying with the order. (Waldman, 5/7)
CBS News:
West Virginia Coal Miners Lose Black Lung Screenings After Trump Slashes Worker Safety Agency NIOSH
In West Virginia's coal country, Marion Tennant says he was destined to work in the mines. "That was the only thing in this area when I graduated high school," Tennant said. That was in 1974, when Tennant was protected by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH. For decades it offered free screenings for black lung, a chronic disease caused by prolonged exposure to coal dust. But the screenings have stopped because of President Trump's mandated budget cuts. Tennant says he's worried for the younger workers. (Duncan, 5/7)
Bloomberg:
Trump's Columbia University Funding Cuts Hit Preemies, Diabetes Care
Newborn care. Reducing maternal mortality. Treatments for long Covid. These are among the slew of research initiatives at Columbia University that lost funding and stopped work after the Trump administration pulled $400 million from the New York school, according to a university official. (Cattan, 5/7)
CNN:
Treasure Trove Of Biological Data That Transformed Science May Be Lost To Trump Funding Cuts
A priceless treasure trove of biodata gathered from generations of Americans by Harvard University researchers may soon be lost due to additional funding cuts by the Trump administration, a leading nutrition researcher told CNN. (LaMotte, 5/8)
In updates from the FDA —
CIDRAP:
FDA To Make Unannounced Inspections At Foreign Food, Drug Manufacturing Sites
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday that it plans to expand unannounced inspections at foreign sites that produce food, essential medicines, and other medical products for US consumers, a move agency officials say will ensure that foreign companies receive the same level of oversight as US companies. ... Despite the advanced warning, the FDA said, serious deficiencies were found more than twice as often in foreign manufacturing sites as domestic sites. (Dall, 5/7)
Stat:
Vinay Prasad's FDA Speech: Praises Staff, Embraces Evidence
In his first address to FDA staff on Wednesday, Vinay Prasad emphasized his commitment to evidence, his admiration for agency employees, and his desire to serve the American public. (Lawrence, 5/7)