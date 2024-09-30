CDC Investigating Possible Human-To-Human Transmission Of Bird Flu
Seven people in Missouri — including six health care workers — developed flu symptoms after direct exposure to a patient with avian influenza. While none has tested positive for bird flu, the CDC is testing antibodies to see if they came from the virus.
Bloomberg:
US Investigating Potential Human-To-Human Bird Flu Transmission
Health authorities in the US are studying seven people who developed influenza symptoms after being exposed to a Missouri bird flu patient, raising the possibility of the first human-to-human transmission of the infection. None have tested positive for avian influenza and work is underway to see if they have antibodies to the virus that’s been spreading among birds and dairy cows in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in a statement. (Suvarna, 9/27)
In covid news —
Fox News:
COVID Lockdowns Led To Spike In Kids’ Vision Problems, 1 In 3 Now Nearsighted
As many as 30% of children and teens across the world were nearsighted in 2023, a new study has revealed. Diagnoses of nearsightedness (myopia) are expected to worsen over the next two decades, according to the findings, which were published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. By 2050, nearly 740 million young individuals worldwide are expected to have the condition, lead study author Dr. Yajun Chen, a professor at Sun Yat-sen University in China, told Fox News Digital. (Rudy, 9/30)
CIDRAP:
COVID Numbers Decline Slightly Across US; RSV, Flu Activity Low
In several weekly updates published today, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said seasonal influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) activity are low nationally, and COVID-19 activity is elevated but declining. (9/27)
Other outbreaks and health threats —
CBS News:
Minnesotan Dies After Rabies Exposure From Bat, Health Officials Say
State health officials say that a Minnesotan has died due to rabies exposure, a rare occurrence that has only happened four times since 2000. The Minnesota Department of Health says the person who died was 65 years old. They were exposed to a bat in western Minnesota in July, and the rabies diagnosis was confirmed in September. (9/27)
CBS News:
Public Health Officials Issue Water Warning After E. Coli Discovered In California Water Source
Public health officials have issued a drinking water warning to Jurupa Valley residents after a positive case of E. Coli was discovered at a local water source. The positive test sample of the fecal indicator was found on Wednesday, according to the Jurupa Community Services District. Authorities say that the sample was found before disinfection took place and it was subsequently removed from the water system. (Fioresi, 9/27)