CDC: More Than 150 Babies, Pregnant Women Have Received Wrong RSV Shot

Following the release of two new RSV vaccines, the CDC warns of errors in administration of the shots, with some babies and pregnant women receiving the incorrect vaccine. Also in the news, the JN.1 covid variant, coughs that just won't go away, and more.

CIDRAP: CDC Warns About RSV Vaccine Administration Errors In Babies, Pregnant Women

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today warned clinicians about errors in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) administration in young children and pregnant women, which follows the release of two newly approved RSV vaccines for adults and an injectable RSV monoclonal antibody preventive called nirsevimab (Beyfortus) for babies and young children. The events involving children younger than 2 years old who received Pfizer's Abrysvo or GSK's Arexvy were rare, with 25 such cases reported. Most occurred in babies younger than 8 months and in outpatient settings. Meanwhile, about 128 instances of pregnant women mistakenly getting Arexvy were reported, also most commonly reported in outpatient settings, including pharmacies. Abrysvo is the only RSV vaccine recommended for pregnant women as a tool for protecting young babies from RSV infection. (Schnirring, 1/23)

Also —

Reuters: CDC Says JN.1 Variant Accounts For About 86% Of COVID Cases In US

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday estimated COVID subvariant JN.1 to account for about 85.7% of cases in the United States, as of Jan. 19. The agency said JN.1 remains the most widely circulating variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country and globally. There is no evidence at present that JN.1 causes more severe disease than other variants, the CDC said, adding that currently available vaccines are expected to increase protection against the variant. (1/22)

ABC News: Why Americans May Be At Risk Of Heart Problems As COVID, Flu Spread: Expert

As a surge of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and influenza, continue to spread across the United States, experts are warning it could lead to a rise in cardiovascular complications. ... Dr. Deepak Bhatt, director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City, said there are two potential routes by which these infections can contribute to heart problems. "The more common pathway is if somebody gets really sick, say with influenza, running a high fever or getting dehydrated, getting hospitalized because of complications of influenza," he told ABC News. "That's a setup for having heart problems." (Kekatos, 1/22)

The Washington Post: Can’t Stop Coughing? Persistent Cough Has Made This Virus Season Exhausting.

Coughs are common during every winter virus season. But this year it seems like more people than usual are complaining about a cough that just won’t go away. Cathy Conger, 60, who works at a vintage furniture store in Washington, said she’s had a persistent cough for a month now after traveling over the holidays. She often wakes up coughing in the middle of the night. “I’m probably going to just keep the bowl of cough drops by my bed,” she said. (Amenabar, 1/22)

CBS News: Texas Launches New Dashboard Tracking "Big 3" Respiratory Viruses

Children's Health reports a 40% jump in the number of children it has treated for the flu at clinics, doctor's offices and emergency rooms last week compared to the week before. The Centers for Disease Control says 46.9% of children have gotten their flu vaccine this season, well below normal; however, Children's Health says COVID-19 and RSV cases in children are declining. ... The Texas Department of State Health Services launched a new dashboard looking at real-time and historical respiratory virus cases. (Jenkins, 1/22)

Newsweek: Donald Trump's Trial Suddenly Halted Because Of COVID

Testimony in former President Donald Trump's defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll was postponed for a day because of COVID-19 concerns. Before proceedings began Monday, Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer, asked Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the trial, for a one-day adjournment when she said she wasn't feeling well after one or both of her parents were exposed to COVID. (Venegas, 1/22)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription