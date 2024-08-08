CDC Updates Guidance On Addressing Pain Control Before IUD Insertion
As The New York Times reported, it's the first time federal health officials have recommended that doctors should counsel women before the procedure, which some say can be excruciating. It might lead to doctors using anesthetics more often.
The New York Times:
Health Officials Urge Doctors To Address IUD Insertion Pain
In recent years, the process of getting an intrauterine device, or IUD, has become infamous on social media. Videos of women writhing and crying while the T-shaped contraceptive device is inserted have become macabre online staples. “Unless you’re living under a rock, you’re aware of the issue,” said Dr. Beverly Gray, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University. Doctors have been accused of ignoring the discomfort. For the first time, federal health officials recommended on Tuesday that physicians counsel women about pain management before the procedure. (Rosenbluth, 8/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Doctors Can Now Save Very Premature Babies. Most Hospitals Don’t Try.
After her water broke early, doctors told Fatima Goines to prepare for her newborn’s death. Goines was 22 weeks into her pregnancy, just past the halfway mark. Doctors at Methodist Hospital in suburban Minneapolis said they couldn’t save such a premature baby and that no hospital could. They told her that once the baby girl was born, Goines could hold her until the infant died. (Whyte, 8/7)
North Carolina Health News:
Pharmacists Take On A Larger Role In Providing Access To Contraception
Typically, there have been many steps to getting contraception: Scheduling a doctor’s appointment and waiting what can often be months until the next available appointment. Arranging for time off work, transportation and even child care to make it to the appointment just to get a prescription for birth control. Then there’s going to a pharmacy to pick up the medication. It doesn’t have to be this way anymore. (Crumpler, 8/8)
On period poverty —
The New York Times:
Trump Campaign Criticizes Walz For State Law Providing Tampons In Schools
As part of their effort to portray Tim Walz, the new Democratic vice-presidential candidate, as a far-left liberal, the Trump campaign attacked the Minnesota governor on Tuesday for signing a bill last year that provides access to menstrual products for transgender students. At issue is broadly inclusive language in the law, which states that products like pads, tampons and other products used for menstruation “must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.” Republican state lawmakers in Minnesota had tried — and failed — to amend that bill so that it would apply only to “female restrooms,” though some Republicans went on to vote for the final version of the bill. (Cameron, 8/6)
WMAR:
Baltimore Non-Profits Help With Period Poverty
Robin Neumann, aka 'The Period Lady', started a mission to end period poverty in Baltimore city and county schools. She says she has seen firsthand how much the price of menstrual products can take a toll on a family, especially when choosing between products or groceries, which have also increased in price. Neumann supplies period products in over 20 Baltimore City and County schools. (Wright, 8/6)