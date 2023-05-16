CDC Warns Mpox Not Over And Is Spreading Person-To-Person
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminded doctors Monday that the mpox outbreak is not over. The agency is expected to soon reveal mpox vaccine effectiveness data. Separately, the case history of a fatal mpox case in Maryland is published.
CBS News:
Mpox Outbreak "Not Over," Warns CDC, Amid "Ongoing Community Transmission"
America's mpox outbreak "is not over" and could see a resurgence over the coming months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, ramping up their warnings after reports of "ongoing community transmission" of the virus around the country. The CDC's new alert for doctors and health authorities comes ahead of new vaccine effectiveness data expected to be released by the agency. (Tin, 5/15)
NBC New York:
New Mpox Cluster in Fully Vaccinated People Has NYC Ties, CDC Warns
Between April 17 and May 5, doctors reported 13 confirmed or probable cases of mpox to public health authorities in Chicago. All the cases were in men, all had symptoms -- and nine of the 13 were previously vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine."Travel history was available for 9 cases; 4 recently traveled (New York City, New Orleans, and Mexico)," the CDC said in an update issued via its Health Alert Network. None of the 13 were sick enough to be hospitalized. (5/15)
CIDRAP:
Fatal Mpox Case Detailed In Maryland Man With Untreated HIV
New in Emerging Infectious Diseases is a case history of a 33-year-old man from Baltimore who died from mpox complications, one of the 42 fatal cases documented in the United States during the latest outbreak of the disease, which began last summer. The case highlights the challenges of using novel therapeutic regimens to treat orthopoxviruses, as well as the complications posed by untreated HIV infection. (Soucheray, 5/15)