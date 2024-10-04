Chasing Votes, Some In House GOP Highlight Their ‘Pro-Choice’ Messaging
The reason for the unexpected swing toward abortion rights? Tightening races, The Washington Post reports. The news comes as former President Donald Trump spoke about encouraging Melania Trump to "write what you believe" about abortion. In advanced previews of her memoir, she appears pro-choice.
The Washington Post:
With Races Tight, Some House Republicans Tout ‘Pro-Choice’ Credentials
A small group of House Republicans will spend the run-up to Election Day pushing an unexpected message: support for abortion rights. With control of the House on the line, Republican lawmakers running in districts that Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential race have moderated their message on abortion — including, in some cases, using the term “pro-choice.” (Alfaro, 10/3)
The Hill:
Trump On Melania's Abortion Rights Comment: 'You Have To Stick With Your Heart'
Former President Trump said in an interview that he told Melania Trump that she’s “got to write what you believe” regarding her apparent pro-choice stance on abortion in her memoir that’s set to release next week. “We spoke about it. And I said, you have to write what you believe. I’m not going to tell what you to do. You have to write what you believe,” Trump told Fox News Channel’s Bill Melugin in an interview that aired Thursday. (Ventura, 10/3)
AP:
Abortion Rights Groups Have Big Fundraising Lead
Abortion-rights ballot measure supporters across the country have raised nearly eight times as much as groups campaigning against the amendments on the November ballots. But that advantage may not translate into a huge benefit down the stretch in Florida, the most expensive of the nine statewide campaigns to enshrine abortion rights into state constitutions. (Mulvihill, 10/4)
Also —
Mother Jones:
How Abortion Foes Are Using Transphobia To Derail New York’s Equal Rights Amendment
In a year in which support for abortion rights could determine control of statehouses, Congress, and the presidency, Prop 1 seemed like a shoo-in, especially in the blue state of New York. Yet with a little over a month before the election, the effort to pass the New York ERA has been stumbling. An opposition campaign, calling itself the Coalition to Protect Kids, has fixated on the amendment’s protections for trans people, exaggerating its impact on women’s sports and pushing misleading claims about its effects on parental rights. (Pauly, 10/4)