Children’s Health, Pandemic Readiness Measures Scrapped From Calif. Ballot
In a deal with initiatives' backers, officials agreed to tackle those policy issues in the Legislature. Other news out of California focuses on sex education, vape recall, medical debt relief, and more.
Los Angeles Times:
Pandemic Preparedness, Children's Health Measures Pulled From November Ballot
California leaders scratched two voter initiatives from the November ballot on Tuesday, reaching deals with proponents to pull their measures in exchange for legislative changes. Gov. Gavin Newsom said that backers had agreed to withdraw a pandemic preparedness measure that had been backed by disgraced former crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as a measure sponsored by children’s hospitals that would have expanded state funding for healthcare for seriously ill children. (Nelson, 6/25)
The 19th:
California Bill Aims To Include Menstrual Health In School Sex Education
Sriya Srinivasan stopped menstruating for nearly three years and had no idea why. She went online for answers, and the search results frightened her so much that she stayed silent about the problem instead of asking relatives or teachers for help. (Nittle, 6/25)
Los Angeles Times:
State Recalls West Coast Cure Vape Months After Contamination Reported
California cannabis regulators on Tuesday issued the state’s first recall of a pesticide-tainted weed product following a Los Angeles Times investigation disclosing dangerous contamination in the state’s legal cannabis supplies. The product ordered pulled from sale is an “Orange Cookies”-flavored West Coast Cure vape cartridge produced in September. The state recall said the vape exceeded safety limits for a single chemical, the insecticide chlorfenapyr. (St. John, 6/25)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Man Convicted Of Selling Deadly Fentanyl Dose On OfferUp
A Hawaiian Gardens man was convicted of using the popular online marketplace OfferUp to sell a tar-like substance containing fentanyl to a teenager who later died of an overdose. Gregory Hevener, 47, was found guilty in federal court Monday of one count each of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a statement by the U.S. attorney’s office. (Sheets and Blakinger, 6/25)
KFF Health News:
Los Angeles County Approves Medical Debt Relief For Residents
Los Angeles County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to buy up and forgive millions of dollars in medical debt as part of a comprehensive plan to tackle a $2.9 billion burden that weighs on almost 800,000 residents. The measure, authored by supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell, allows the county to enter into a pilot program with Undue Medical Debt, previously known as RIP Medical Debt, a national organization that relieves patients of what they owe by purchasing their medical debt for pennies on the dollar then retiring it. (Castle Work, 6/25)
KFF Health News:
California’s $25 Health Care Hourly Wage Relies On Federal Boost, State Worker Exemption
California’s nation-leading $25 minimum wage for health workers will rely on a significant boost in federal funding and exempt thousands of state employees under an agreement that is expected to be approved in the coming days. The minimum wage hike for more than 400,000 health workers, which will be phased in over several years, was to start June 1, but will now begin no earlier than Oct. 15 and no later than Jan. 1 under a budget deal announced June 22. (Thompson, 6/26)