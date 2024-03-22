City Of Chicago Sues Glock For Machine Gun-Like Device For Handguns

The handgun modification, which can be bought cheaply or even 3D-printed, can convert a popular pistol into a machine gun-like weapon, the city's lawsuit says. Other news is from Florida, Rhode Island, California, and elsewhere.

The Washington Post: Chicago Sues Glock Over Switch That Converts Pistols To Machine Guns

A small switch that can be bought for as little as $20 or even 3D printed at home can convert one of the most popular handguns in America into a weapon with machine gun-like power. And while the handgun modification uniquely affects Glock pistols, the manufacturer has done nothing to stop it, the city of Chicago alleged in a new lawsuit against Glock Inc. (Bellware, 3/21)

CBS News: Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bills To Train, Retain Healthcare Workers

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a package of bills that supporters say will help improve access to health care, boost the number of doctors in Florida and address issues such as mental health treatment. "What they (state leaders) are tackling right now are some of the biggest challenges that we face in the Sunshine State, and that's access to health care in a reliable, reproducible, sustainable kind of a way," said Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris, who took part in a bill-signing event in Bonita Springs. (3/21)

The 19th: Florida’s Rule Keeping Trans People From Updating Licenses May Violate The Real ID Act

In Florida, transgender people can no longer update their driver’s license with their correct gender, according to a memo shared by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) in January. Although the rule does not apply to Floridians who have already updated their licenses, and should not affect first-time applicants, it still puts trans people at risk of discrimination in everyday interactions. (Rummler and Sosin, 3/21)

The Boston Globe: Rhode Island Could Be The Next State To Establish A Drug Affordability Board

As prescription medication costs rise across the country, many states have introduced legislation to create prescription drug affordability boards to help regulate prices, including Rhode Island. AARP officials gave an update on the progress of these boards during a press conference Wednesday, where they said 11 states have prescription drug review boards in place. Four of those states have the ability to establish upper-payment limits, a limit on what purchasers can pay for certain drugs in the state separate from the manufacturer’s list price — and the price other states may set. (Coultoff, 3/21)

Axios: States' Drug Pricing Boards Off To A Slow Start

Five years after the creation of the first state board empowered to cap prescription drug costs, patients still haven't seen any savings from these efforts. Even as more blue and purple states embrace public drug pricing boards amid angst over high medicine costs, it could still be months or even years before they start to bring down prices. (Goldman, 3/22)

KFF Health News: California’s Expanded Health Coverage For Immigrants Collides With Medicaid Reviews

Medi-Cal health coverage kicked in for Antonio Abundis just when the custodian needed it most. Shortly after Abundis transitioned from limited to full-scope coverage in 2022 under California’s expansion of Medi-Cal to older residents without legal immigration status, he was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer affecting the blood cells. The soft-spoken father of three took the news in stride as his doctor said his blood test suggested his cancer wasn’t advanced. (Aguilera, 3/22)

KFF Health News: Move To Protect California’s Indoor Workers From Heat Upended By Cost Questions

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration unexpectedly yanked its support from a sweeping proposal that would have protected millions of California’s indoor workers from dangerous heat, saying it can’t endorse it without knowing the projected costs to the state. But the board that oversees worker safety immediately defied the administration Thursday by unanimously approving new standards intended to protect people who work in poorly ventilated warehouses, steamy restaurant kitchens, and other indoor job sites. (Young, 3/21)

