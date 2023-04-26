Concerns Over Melatonin Gummy Safety Amid Rising Child Poisonings

USA Today notes that a sixfold rise in poisonings from melatonin supplements among U.S. children over a decade are driving concerns over the unregulated sleep aid. Separately, a crackdown against salmonella in breaded raw chicken, anxiety risks linked to fried food, and more are also in the news.

USA Today: Is Melatonin Safe For Kids? Gummies Can Cause Poisoning, Study Finds

Amid a sixfold rise in poisonings from melatonin supplements among U.S. children over the past decade, a study released Tuesday sheds light on how unregulated the sleep aid actually is. Because melatonin is sold as a supplement, it’s not regulated as a drug – so the U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t have oversight over ingredient content or accuracy. (Hassanein, 4/25)

In other food news —

The Wall Street Journal: Salmonella In Breaded Raw Chicken Is Target Of USDA Crackdown

The Agriculture Department proposed new rules Tuesday aimed at minimizing salmonella outbreaks from some breaded chicken products, a move the industry said could significantly affect availability and price. Part of a broader effort to contain salmonella, the new proposal takes aim at breaded, stuffed raw chicken products, such as frozen chicken cordon bleu. Because these products are often prebrowned, consumers might mistakenly think they are cooked, leading to consumption of undercooked chicken, the USDA said. (Peterson and Thomas, 4/25)

CNN: Fried Food Is Linked To Increased Risk Of Anxiety And Depression

French fries — they’re greasy, starchy and a comfort food for many. But reaching for fried foods may have a negative impact on mental health. A research team in Hangzhou, China, found that frequent consumption of fried foods, especially fried potatoes, was linked with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and 7% higher risk of depression than in people who didn’t eat fried foods. (Nicioli, 4/24)

More health and wellness news —

MedPage Today: Be Wary Of Unproven Eye Drop Treatment With Amniotic Fluid, FDA Says

In its ongoing battle against companies selling unapproved stem cell products, the FDA issued a safety communication earlier this month about amniotic fluid eye drops being improperly marketed for dry eye disease. (Fiore, 4/25)

Boston Herald: Parkinson’s Research: Laser Light Helmet Therapy Helped ‘Improve Motor Function’ In Patients

A new Parkinson’s disease clinical trial with patients wearing laser light helmets has shown “promising results,” as the therapy helped “improve motor function” for those facing the progressive neurological condition. In the study out of Australia, the new infrared light therapy helmet on patients living with Parkinson’s helped improve facial expression, upper limb coordination and movement, lower limb coordination and movement, walking gait, and tremor. (Sobey, 4/25)

Fox News: In Alzheimer’s Study, Sleeping Pills Are Shown To Reduce Signs Of Disease In The Brain

Sleep difficulties are a common complaint among those living with Alzheimer’s disease — and experts say those challenges often start well before the diagnosis. In a recent study published in Annals of Neurology, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, evaluated how taking sleep medication could impact the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. (Rudy, 4/25)

NBC News: Climate Change Giving Some Adults Pollen Allergies For The First Time

For several years now, we are living in a world where every sneeze, each hint of a scratchy throat or stuffy nose, gives a person pause. Is it Covid? Just a cold? For a growing number of adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s, those symptoms are turning out to be hallmarks of something they've never had to deal with before: seasonal allergies. (Edwards, 4/25)

Bloomberg: Apple Plans AI-Powered Health Coaching Service, Mood Tracker And iPad Health App

Apple Inc. is working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and new technology for tracking emotions, its latest attempt to lock in users with health and wellness features. (Gurman, 4/25)

Also —

The Washington Post: Mattel Introduces First Barbie Doll With Down Syndrome

Kayla McKeon loved playing with Barbie dolls growing up in the ’90s. She brushed their hair and dressed them up. Together, they went on walks, hosted dinner parties and cruised around in toy convertibles. McKeon’s Barbies looked all sorts of ways. Some were blonde, while others were brunette. Some had blue eyes; others, green. But none of them looked quite like McKeon, because none of them had Down syndrome. (Edwards, 4/26)

