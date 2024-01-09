Congressional Spending Bill Faces Continued Opposition From Far Right
House Speaker Mike Johnson is again trying to wrangle the most conservative members of his caucus as the clock ticks down on a first spending deal deadline to fund parts of the government. Some on the Senate side are already floating the idea of another short-term patch.
The Hill:
Speaker Johnson Faces Conservative Unrest Over Funding Deal
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) faces a daunting task in getting a deal to fund the government over the finish line amid strenuous opposition from conservatives in his conference. The Speaker, elected just a few months ago after his predecessor was tossed for working with Democrats to fund the government, is now himself likely to rely on the minority party in the House to get his deal approved over outrage from his right flank. (Brooks and Schnell, 1/9)
Politico:
Lawmakers Mull Short-Term Patch As Funding Plan Slowly Advances
As a result, there’s a growing sense inside the Capitol that another funding patch will be needed to buy more time for a broader government funding bargain — even though Johnson has vowed no more short-term funding extensions. “I hate to start talking short-term this early in the process,” Senate Majority Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said of another extension. “We know from history, it's possible.” (Emma and Scholtes, 1/8)
Lawmakers express concern over latest baby formula recall —
The 19th:
Nutramigen Formula Recall Draws Concerns From Congress And Caregivers
It’s been two years since the start of a formula shortage launched a mad dash to keep babies across the country fed and investigations into the formula market. Now, another major recall of a specialty formula is sparking concerns and drawing questions from Congress. (Carrazana and Luterman, 1/8)
In updates from the Biden administration —
The Washington Post:
Austin Leaves Intensive Care Amid Growing Scrutiny Of Pentagon Secrecy
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, whose failure to disclose his need for emergency hospitalization has ignited a firestorm, was moved out of intensive care on Monday, as Democrats and Republicans intensified their calls for accountability, and senior officials at the White House and Pentagon struggled to defuse the uproar. Austin, 70, remains under doctors’ supervision at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. He was taken there by ambulance Jan. 1, while in “severe pain” with undisclosed complications from a Dec. 22 medical procedure that included an overnight stay, administration officials said. (Lamothe, Viser and Ryan, 1/8)
Stat:
HHS’ Becerra, Once ‘Invisible,’ Races To Bolster Legacy
He’s been called the “invisible” secretary. So far removed from the White House sphere of influence that he’s rarely spotted there, even at health care events. Once, officials openly discussed who might be better for the job. Now, however, health secretary Xavier Becerra is making inroads with the president’s closest advisers. (Owermohle, 1/9)