Connecticut Gov. Faces Pushback Over Medicaid ‘Managed Care’ Possibility

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is reportedly facing pushback after exploring the idea of switching the state Medicaid program back to a model that some legislators say increased costs and reduced access. Also in the news: Michigan Gov. Whitmer outlaws gay, trans "panic" defenses; heat protections in California; and more.

The CT Mirror: Lamont Is Exploring A New Medicaid Model. Many Are Pushing Back

Gov. Ned Lamont is exploring the possibility of returning the state’s Medicaid program to a model known as managed care, which has garnered a reputation among some Connecticut legislators and advocates for increasing costs and reducing access. (Golvala, 7/25)

The Hill: Whitmer Signs Law Banning Gay And Trans ‘Panic’ Defenses

Gay and transgender “panic” defenses are no longer viable in Michigan courtrooms under legislation signed Tuesday by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan is the 20th state to outlaw such defenses, which allow individuals accused of violent crimes to receive lesser sentences by arguing that the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused them to panic. While gay and trans “panic” defenses — referred to collectively as the LGBTQ “panic” defense — are not freestanding defenses, they are used in conjunction with other legal strategies to reduce the severity of charges or sentencing. (Migdon, 7/24)

KFF Health News: California Speeds Up Indoor Heat Protections Amid Sweltering Summer Weather

Californians working indoors are getting immediate protections from extreme heat as much of the state bakes in triple-digit temperatures this week. California has had heat standards on the books for outdoor workers since 2005, but the state announced Wednesday that a set of rules for indoor workers had been finalized following an expedited review. The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board approved the regulation last month, but it needed to be vetted for legal compliance. (Young, 7/24)

CBS News: Maryland's Opioid Epidemic Highlighted By New Health Department Dashboard

Maryland's health department rolled out a new tool that can paint a clear image of the opioid crisis. The interactive dashboard allows people to zoom in and see where fatal doses are located and who is impacted the most by the ongoing opioid crisis. The dashboard is a new iteration of the state's previous site. It will be updated monthly rather than every 90 days to track the crisis that is plaguing the state. Right now, Maryland is looking at nearly 2,100 overdose deaths in the past year, with fentanyl as the leading cause. (Davila, 7/24)

The Baltimore Sun: Jailed Marylanders In Need Of Psychiatric Treatment Languish

Over the course of about a year, a 43-year-old Middle River man called police 62 times, often “rambling” or “speaking in nonsensical speech” about such things as the military infiltrating his home or his neighbors operating a sex trafficking ring involving the Baltimore Ravens. Police described his 911 calls in court documents charging him with making false statements to officers. He was eventually convicted of two such counts and sentenced to two years of supervised probation, with the condition that he undergo mental health treatment. (Mann, 7/25)

Wyoming Public Radio: Grant Funding Helps To Bring Alzheimer’s Education To More Rural Parts Of The State

The Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming recently received a more than $15,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation to bring in-person education programs to the southwest and northeast corners of the state. The grant will support programming in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Uinta, Crook, Niobrara and Weston counties. (Habermann, 7/23)

The Boston Globe: $400 A Month In No-Strings-Attached Money For Chelsea Residents Improved Health Outcomes, Study Finds

Chelsea residents who received a no-strings-attached cash benefit early in the pandemic saw vastly better health outcomes than those who didn’t, a new study found. Researchers said the Chelsea Eats guaranteed income program reduced emergency visits among participants by 27 percent, simply by doling out $400 each month to families between November 2020 and August 2021. (Kohli, 7/24)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription