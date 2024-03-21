Cyberattack Insurance In The Spotlight After UnitedHealth Hack
Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group said its Change Healthcare subsidiary's systems for handling medical claims were back online, about a month after the attack. Also in the news: Medicare Advantage, hospital staff shortages, and more.
Axios:
UnitedHealth Hack Reveals Gaps In Doctors' Cyberattack Insurance
Many health care providers struggling to get paid after the hack of a UnitedHealth Group subsidiary are still trying to figure out if their cyberattack insurance will help cover their losses. (Reed, 3/21)
Reuters:
UnitedHealth Says Unit Change Has Restored And Rebuilt Functions Handled By Amazon
UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday its unit Change Healthcare's cloud-based services for handling medical claims were completely rebuilt and restored, about a month after a cybersecurity attack on the subsidiary crippled healthcare in the United States. Amazon's cloud services for two of Change Healthcare's applications were restored from backups and cleared by their cybersecurity partners, the insurer said. (3/20)
In other health insurance developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Health Equity Factor To Shake Up Ratings
A federal effort to promote health equity will redistribute billions of dollars in Medicare Advantage Star Ratings bonus payments among health insurance companies. Beginning in 2027, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will reward Medicare Advantage plans that demonstrate progress addressing health disparities. At the same time, the agency scrapped a bonus policy that benefited insurers that sustained high overall quality ratings over time. (Tepper, 3/20)
Bloomberg:
South Africa’s Discovery In Talks With US Insurers To Expand
Discovery Ltd., South Africa’s biggest health insurance provider, is in talks with US peers to bring its flagship wellness program known as Vitality to their market. While Discovery has long had a relationship with John Hancock Life Insurance Co. to offer Vitality to its customers in the US, it’s now looking to deepen its foothold in the lucrative market, Chief Executive Officer Adrian Gore said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. (Changole, 3/21)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Staffing Shortages Named Top Issue For Hospitals In 2023: ACHE
Workforce challenges remain the top worry of hospital CEOs, according to a survey by the American College of Healthcare Executives. A shortage of technicians and nurses and burnout among non-physician workers were the most pressing issues related to staffing, according to the group's survey of 241 CEOs at community hospitals last fall. The survey asked participants to rank hospital industry challenges on an 11-point scale in terms of how pressing they were. (DeSilva, 3/20)
Axios:
Doctors Less Likely To Respond To Black Patients' Emails, Study Suggests
Black patients at large health systems may be less likely than white patients to get responses from doctors to emailed questions, a new JAMA Network Open study suggests. (Goldman, 3/21)
The Baltimore Sun:
Johns Hopkins Plans To Divert Medical Waste From South Baltimore Incinerator Amid Pollution Concerns
Johns Hopkins Hospital and Johns Hopkins University plan to divert the small amount of medical waste that they send to an incinerator in South Baltimore, after state environmental officials flagged continuing pollution violations at the facility. (Condon, 3/20)