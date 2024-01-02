‘Damp January’ Is An Alternative To Going Alcohol-Free

The Washington Post reports on the popularity of a ritual of cutting back on alcohol consumption for the new year versus the cold-turkey difficulties of the "dry January" trend. Other health goals for the new year are also in the news, including cutting back on sugar, learning from regrets, and more.

The Washington Post: If ‘Dry’ January Sounds Daunting, A Semi-Dry ‘Damp’ January Can Still Help

A semi-dry ritual dubbed “Damp January” has become an annual event for people who want to cut back on alcohol without giving it up entirely. Studies show that even a modest reduction in drinking can lead to improvements in blood pressure, mental health and liver health. It can lower risk for cancer and heart disease. And you may even notice improvements in your sleep, energy levels and skin. (O'Connor, 12/26)

The Washington Post: Test Your Fitness At Any Age With These Simple Exercises

Want to know if you’re as fit as most people your age? Try these five simple tests now and see how you measure up against a benchmark of what’s healthy for your age group. Don’t fret if your results fall a bit short. We’ll also give you easy exercises to help you fine-tune every aspect of your fitness and make 2024 your fittest year yet. (Reynolds, Conrad an dTerBush, 1/1)

The Washington Post: 7 Easy Food Goals To Improve Your Health Without Dieting

You don’t have to start a radical new diet to see big changes in your health. You can lose weight, improve your life expectancy, nourish your gut microbiome and boost your overall well-being by making small but powerful changes to what and how you eat. Here are seven easy food goals to get you started. (O'Connor, 12/19)

The Washington Post: Look For These 9 Red Flags To Identify Food That Is Ultra-Processed

To improve your eating habits this year, you don’t need to count calories or carbs. Instead, focus on how much your food has been processed before it gets to your dinner table. If you’re like most people, you eat a lot of ultra-processed foods and don’t even realize it. Many of these foods — protein and granola bars, low-fat yogurts and breakfast cereals — sound like healthful choices. (O'Connor, 1/2)

The Wall Street Journal: You’re Probably Still Eating Too Much Sugar

One of the best strategies for good health in the new year: Reduce the amount of sugar you eat. Sugar sneaks into our diet in surprising ways, from coffee drinks you don’t realize are sugar bombs to small amounts that add up in bread or sauces. Looking more closely at nutrition labels and little tricks like putting a few cookies onto a plate rather than eating them straight from the bag can help. It’s worth the effort, nutrition researchers say. Studies have found that diets high in added sugars are linked to a higher risk of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. (Petersen, 12/31)

The Washington Post: Regrets Are Painful, But Learning From Them Can Lead To Better Mental Health

Research has found that the five most common sources of regret relate to education, career, romance, parenting and self-improvement. These are areas where people “see their largest opportunities” or “tangible prospects for change, growth, and renewal,” the researchers noted. Fortunately, everyone can benefit from exploring their regrets. “If you think about regret and use it as a guide for changing your behavior in the future, it won’t linger in your life,” said Todd McElroy, an associate professor of psychology at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. “Your regret will go away.” (Colino, 12/31)

