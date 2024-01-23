Dana-Farber To Retract 6 Papers And Correct 31 Others Due To Bad Data
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is expanding the list of studies that it must retract or correct due to alleged data manipulation by 4 of its top scientists. Other papers and manuscripts are also under review.
Stat:
Dana-Farber Expands Studies To Be Retracted To 6, Plus 31 To Be Corrected Over Mishandled Data
A review of alleged data manipulation in studies involving four top scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has led to plans to retract six papers and correct 31 manuscripts, the institute confirmed on Monday. (Chen and Wosen, 1/22)
In other cancer news —
Fox News:
Cancer Is Now Leading Cause Of Death Among HIV-Positive People, Report Says: ‘Of Great Concern’
Cancer is now the leading cause of death among those who are HIV positive. The finding was announced in a report released last week from the American Cancer Society (ACS). Titled "Cancer Facts & Figures 2024," the report noted that at least 10 cancers are associated with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Kaposi sarcoma, cervical cancer, liver cancer, anal cancer, lung cancer and Hodgkin lymphoma. HIV-infected people are also 10 times more likely to develop infection-related cancers compared to the general population, the report stated. (Rudy, 1/23)
Stat:
Gilead’s Trodelvy Fails In Lung Cancer, Raises Questions On ADCs
Gilead Sciences said Monday that Trodelvy, its “smart-bomb” medicine that combines an antibody with chemotherapy, did not significantly extend the lives of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer when given after a first treatment failed. (Herper, 1/22)
Reuters:
Fate Of Most Remaining Zantac Lawsuits Weighed By Delaware Judge
GSK, Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies are urging a judge in Delaware this week to find that evidence plaintiffs' lawyers want to use in about 72,000 lawsuits claiming that the discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer is not supported by science. If they are successful, that could end much of the long-running litigation over the drug and greatly reduce the risk of hefty damage awards or settlements, which has weighed on companies' shares in recent years. (Pierson, 1/22)
The Washington Post:
Over 900 Chemicals Linked To Greater Breast Cancer Risk By Researchers
At least 921 chemicals are thought to pose risks for breast cancer, according to research published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives and sponsored by Silent Spring Institute, a Massachusetts nonprofit focused on the environment and women’s health. The list developed by the research team includes 279 chemicals described as mammary carcinogens and already identified as causing mammary tumors in animals. It also includes 642 chemicals that alter the body’s hormones, stimulating cells to increase the production of estrogen or progesterone, which has been linked to a greater risk for breast cancer. The researchers studied data on rodent tumors, along with endocrine activity and genotoxicity to identify cancer-causing agents. (Searing, 1/22)
Stat:
High Breast Density Mammograms Need Follow-Up Exams
Millions of American women over age 40 receive regular mammograms to screen for breast cancer. About half of them turn out to have dense breast tissue — which makes screening significantly more complicated. (Merelli, 1/23)
Also —
The Hill:
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Youngest Son Dies Of Cancer
Dexter Scott King, the youngest child of civil rights leaders the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died of cancer Monday. In a press release, The King Center said the 62-year-old died peacefully in his sleep after a battle with prostate cancer. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end,” said Leah Weber, Dexter Scott King’s wife for the last 11 years, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.” Named after the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Alabama where his father had once served as pastor, King was only 7 years old when his father was assassinated. (Daniels, 1/22)