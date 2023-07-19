DC Suing 25 Companies Over Forever Chemical Water Pollution
The District of Columbia is suing the companies because low levels of PFAS "forever chemicals" have been detected in the district's drinking water. Meanwhile, a new study links forever chemicals with a higher risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes.
Politico:
D.C. Sues 25 Companies Over 'Forever Chemical' Pollution
The District of Columbia has sued at least 25 companies over "forever chemical" contamination, following the detection of low levels of multiple PFAS in the district's drinking water. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in the civil division of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia adds the nation's capital to a list of local governments that have sued major companies that manufactured PFAS-containing firefighting foam — despite knowing about the product's environmental and health harms. (Borst, 7/18)
Politico:
'Forever Chemicals' Water Testing Results Add To Pressure For Crackdown
Water testing from coast to coast indicates the widespread presence of "forever chemicals," bolstering calls from advocates who want to see the Biden administration accelerate its crackdown on the compounds. Testing conducted by the Environmental Working Group and released Tuesday shows PFAS cropping up in drinking water across 18 states, with the chemicals appearing both in large metro areas and smaller communities. And while some samples indicated only traces of the compounds, others yielded elevated levels of certain chemicals including some set for regulation under an advancing EPA plan. (Crunden, 7/18)
The Hill:
‘Forever Chemicals’ And Acids Used In Plastic Production Connected To Poor Pregnancy Outcomes: Study
Both cancer-linked “forever chemicals” and certain compounds used in plastic production may be associated with a heightened risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, a new study from the University of California, San Francisco has found. Exposure to these substances — which are all widespread in the San Francisco region — could carry an increased threat of gestational diabetes, life-threatening preeclampsia and pregnancy hypertension in Bay Area individuals, according to the study, published on Wednesday in Environmental Health Perspectives. (Udasin, 7/18)
Also —
The Wall Street Journal:
Lots Of Tap Water Contains ‘Forever Chemicals.’ Take These Steps To Reduce Your Risk
Toxic “forever chemicals” are all over your home. But filtering your water can reduce your exposure. (Reddy, 7/18)