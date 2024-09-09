Deaths Of Three Senior Citizens Linked To NY Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak
The deaths stem from a "cluster of cases" in August at an assisted living facility in Albany, New York. Meanwhile, a salmonella outbreak due to recalled eggs has sickened 65 people in nine states.
Fox News:
Three Deaths Reported After Legionnaires Disease Outbreak At Senior Living Facility
Three senior citizens have died after contracting Legionnaires' disease — a form of pneumonia that can spread via water — at an assisted living facility in Albany, New York, according to reports. The Albany County Department of Health was first notified of a "cluster of cases" at Peregrine Senior Living on Aug. 30, according to a statement sent to Fox News Digital. "We began an immediate investigation and the assisted living facility was placed on water restrictions," a spokesperson said in the statement. (Rudy, 9/6)
NPR:
Recalled Eggs Linked To Multistate Salmonella Outbreak
A salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs has sickened 65 people in nine states, U.S. health officials said. As of Friday, 24 people had been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths were reported. The recalled eggs came from Milo’s Poultry Farms and were distributed to Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, the CDC said. (Bowman, 9/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Discovery Of One Tiny Medfly In Bay Area Prompts Quarantine
A minuscule bug that caused an ecological nightmare across Northern California more than 40 years ago is back, scientists in Alameda County announced Friday. The county’s agricultural commissioner last week introduced measures to prevent the spread of Mediterranean fruit flies over a 70-square-mile area after officials discovered one mated female in Fremont, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said in a statement. (Mishanec, 9/8)
CNN:
Valley Fever At Lightning In A Bottle Festival: Officials Warn
After nearly 20 cases of Valley fever were identified after a summer music festival in California, state health officials are warning that risk from the fungal infection rises in the late summer and early fall. (Hassan, 9/6)
NPR:
Personal Care Products Are Linked To Higher Levels Of Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals In Kids
A new study links the recent use of personal care products like lotions, ointments and hair conditioners to higher levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals called phthalates in young children. And children of different racial and ethnic groups seemed to have different levels of exposure to these chemicals. ... These chemicals are endocrine disruptors – which means they can mimic, block or interfere with the body’s own hormones. (Godoy, 9/9)
KFF Health News:
Health Secretary Becerra Touts Extreme Heat Protections. Farmworkers Want More
On a sunny August morning in this agricultural town, before temperatures soared to 103 degrees, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stood outside the small public library. He came to talk about the Biden administration’s efforts to protect farmworkers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke, two emerging public health issues at the forefront of the climate crisis. (Sánchez, 9/9)