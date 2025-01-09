Donate
Listen to the Latest ‘KFF Health News Minute’

Jan. 2

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Hyperthermia deaths are rising, and millions of people could lose Medicaid if the incoming Republican-controlled Congress follows through on proposed cuts to federal funding.

The KFF Health News Minute is available every Thursday on CBS News Radio.

