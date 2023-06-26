Different Takes: Telehealth Rules Are Outdated; Synthetic Embryos Can Further Infertility Research
Opinion writers tackle these public health issues.
The Boston Globe:
Telehealth Laws Need To Be Updated For A Post-Covid Health System
The pandemic created a telehealth boom. While we will likely never go back to the peak pandemic levels of telehealth, our national experiment with it has proven that telehealth can provide quality care while reducing costs to patients and society more broadly. (Carmel Shachar, Sean McBride and Shannon MacDonald, 6/26)
Bloomberg:
Don’t Squander A Key Advance In Fertility Research
When scientists announced at a conference last week that they had created synthetic human embryos, it felt like something from Brave New World. News coverage conjured up images of scientists creating new human life in an unnatural way and then using it to conduct experiments. (F.D. Flam, 6/25)
The Boston Globe:
Closure Of Leominster Maternity Ward Casts A Light On Shrinking Options
“Babies Before Big Bucks” and “Leave Labor in Leominster” read some of the signs at recent protests pushing to keep UMass Memorial Health’s Leominster maternity ward open. (6/25)
Chicago Tribune:
If Lab Leak Led To COVID-19, There Are Truths We Must Not Ignore
Since 2019 when COVID-19 emerged in China, scientists worldwide have been trying to ascertain the origin of the virus. (Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein, 6/26)
The Star Tribune:
Smart Teamwork Protects Access To Cost-Free Preventive Care
The latest legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act is a reminder that the tiresome political battle over the 2010 landmark health law often comes with collateral damage. Patients and their pocketbooks stand to lose if the Texas plaintiffs who filed Braidwood Management v. Becerra ultimately prove successful, with the case widely expected to wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court. (6/26)
Stat:
Guidelines To Prevent Youth Baseball Injuries Need More Muscle
“We all know that we are in the middle of an epidemic with our youth throwers,” an orthopedic specialist opined in a March editorial. The sports medicine professionals and readers of the journal Arthroscopy may know this, but it is far from common knowledge among parents and coaches in youth baseball leagues. As scientists and sports fans, we are particularly interested in a scientific, evidence-based approach to injury prevention and sports medicine. As parents, we have a personal investment in youth sports leagues’ approach to injury prevention. (Wallace and Springer, 6/26)