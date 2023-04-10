Different Takes: What’s Next For Mifepristone?
Opinion writers take on the abortion pill fight.
The Atlantic:
An Abortion-Pill Ruling Signals Pro-Lifers’ Next Push
As the next chapter of the abortion wars has begun, attention has centered on abortion pills. Simply because they’re used in a majority of abortion procedures, they have become a new fixation for the anti-abortion-rights movement—which has championed drug-trafficking laws, pill-specific bans, and lawsuits in an attempt to block the use of this medication. (Mary Ziegler, 4/9)
The Atlantic:
Why I Worry That The Abortion-Pill Ruling May Backfire
Pro-life activists across the country are celebrating the decision by a federal district-court judge in Texas to force mifepristone, a drug used in self-induced abortions, off the market. (Patrick T. Brown, 4/8)
The Boston Globe:
How Texas’ Abortion Law Harmed My Health In Massachusetts
Just after arriving in Texas in December, I noticed I was bleeding — a clear sign of a pregnancy at risk. My obstetrician couldn’t offer me medical guidance while I was out of state, and I had a decision to make: Seek care in Texas or return home to Massachusetts. Ultimately, I chose to stay in Texas, a decision I later came to regret. (Alexis Bernstein, 4/8)
The New York Times:
The Abortion Pill Ruling Is Bad Law, And The Biden Administration Should Fight It
The Friday-night ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk purporting to stay the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone for use in early abortions is a travesty — for women’s health care, principles of democracy, notions of judicial impartiality and the rule of law. (Kate Shaw, 4/9)
Los Angeles Times:
Trying To Restrict Medication Abortion Nationwide Shows Antiabortion Extremists Aren't Done Yet
On Friday, federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk handed down a decision further restricting abortion access nationwide by suspending the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, the most common and safe pill used for medication abortion. (Amy Hagstrom Miller, 4/7)
The New York Times:
I Worked At The F.D.A. The Abortion Pill Decision Is Dangerous
A federal judge in Texas has taken a shocking and irresponsible action:invalidating the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, a medication used safely by hundreds of thousands of women each year to help terminate pregnancies as part of a two-pill regimen. (Joshua M. Sharfstein, 4/10)