Digital Privacy Concerns Raised In First-Of-Its-Kind Abortion Lawsuit
A Texas man's wrongful death lawsuit against three women he says helped his ex-wife get a medication abortion is paving new ground in the abortion court cases and also highlights the role of text messages and other digital evidence, NPR reports.
NPR:
Documents In Abortion Pill Lawsuit Raise Questions About Ex-Husband's Claims
A Texas man says three women helped his now-ex-wife obtain pills for an abortion last year "without his knowledge," and he's suing them for $1 million each. The wrongful death lawsuit, believed to be the first of its kind since the U.S. Supreme Court curtailed abortion rights last summer, highlights concerns about digital privacy and reproductive health. And it comes as a battle over the future of access to medication abortion plays out in the federal court system. And now, experts say a close analysis of documents related to the case appears to undercut some of the man's claims. (McCammon, 4/10)
In abortion news from Iowa, Montana, and elsewhere —
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa Supreme Court Gears Up To Hear Abortion Rights Case
The future of abortion rights in the state will be left up to the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday. The case will determine whether the state can enforce a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Iowans can currently get an abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. (Sostaric, Fischels and Masters, 4/10)
AP:
Montana Abortion Proposal Met With Preemptive Lawsuit
Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a preemptive lawsuit Monday seeking to stop legislation that would ban the abortion method most commonly used in the second trimester, arguing the proposed law is unconstitutional. The nonprofit organization filed the complaint over the proposal to ban dilation and evacuation abortions before the bill has been forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. The organization asked for the court to at least temporarily block the legislation because it would take effect immediately upon being signed, causing irreparable harm to its patients. (Hanson, 4/10)
AP:
Next Abortion Battles May Cross State Borders
Abortion is banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy, but the governor on Wednesday signed another law making it illegal to provide help within the state’s boundaries to minors seeking an abortion without parental consent. The new law is obviously aimed at abortions obtained in other states, but it’s written to criminalize in-state behavior leading to the out-of-state procedure – a clear nod to the uncertainty surrounding efforts by lawmakers in at least half a dozen states to extend their influence outside their borders when it comes to abortion law. (Mulvihill and Hanna, 4/10)
The New York Times:
Pressured By Their Base On Abortion, Republicans Strain To Find A Way Forward
Republican leaders have followed an emboldened base of conservative activists into what increasingly looks like a political cul-de-sac on the issue of abortion — a tightly confined absolutist position that has limited their options ahead of the 2024 election season, even as some in the party push for moderation. (Weisman, 4/11)