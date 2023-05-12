Drug Shortages May Get Even Worse; Cancer Drugs Among Worst-Hit
A report in CIDRAP says that while covid worsened the U.S. health care supply chain, it was "in trouble long before" and that drug and medical device shortages could get worse, according to experts. CNN notes cancer drugs are among the top 5 most affected.
CIDRAP:
Drug Shortages Have Worsened And May Only Increase In The Future, Experts Say
COVID-19 snarled the US healthcare supply chain, but it was in trouble long before, experts say. What's more, drug and medical-device shortages could get worse, Tammy Beckham, DVM, PhD, associate director of the US Food and Drug Association's (FDA's) Resilient Supply Chain Program at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), told attendees at this month's MedCon 2023. (Van Beusekom, 5/11)
CNN:
Cancer Drugs Among Top 5 Most Affected By Shortages In The US
As the US faces a near-record number of drug shortages, cancer treatments are among the hardest hit. There is an active shortage of about two dozen chemotherapy drugs, the fifth most of any drug category, according to data from the end of March from the University of Utah Drug Information Service. “The fact that we have this many chemo drugs in shortage is really concerning,” said Michael Ganio, senior director of pharmacy practice and quality at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. (McPhillips, 5/11)
In other pharmaceutical news —
CBS News:
First Epinephrine Nasal Spray Clears Key FDA Hurdle, Promising Needle-Free Alternative
A committee of the Food and Drug Administration's outside advisers voted Thursday in favor of an epinephrine nasal spray product, clearing a key hurdle for what could soon be the first needle-free option for treating severe allergic reactions. The majority votes backing the spray for both adults and kids followed a daylong meeting of the agency's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee, picking apart an application from ARS Pharmaceuticals for their proposed epinephrine spray, branded as Neffy. (Tin, 5/11)
Reuters:
Exclusive: Wegovy, Other Weight Loss Drugs ‘No Silver Bullet’, Says WHO Amid Obesity Review
New highly-effective weight loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy are not a “silver bullet” for addressing the rapid rise in global obesity rates, the World Health Organization’s nutrition chief told Reuters, as the agency conducts its first review of obesity management guidelines in more than 20 years. (Rigby, 5/12)
Stat:
AbbVie Sues A Behind-The-Scenes Company For Exploiting Its Patient Assistance Program
AbbVie has filed a lawsuit against a behind-the-scenes company that helps health plan sponsors take advantage of the assistance programs created by drug companies to provide specialty medicines to patients for free. At issue is a maneuver called alternative funding, which a growing number of drugmakers contend exploits their charitable programs. Basically, a plan sponsor excludes certain expensive drugs from coverage and taps an outside vendor to help uninsured and underinsured patients obtain the medicines for free from patient assistance programs. (Silverman, 5/11)