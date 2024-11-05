Election Stress Can Be All-Consuming. Here Are Ways To Help Folks Cope
Experts and ordinary people offer advice on information hibernation to get through this anxiety-inducing period in U.S. history. If their tips aren't enough, simply text ELECTION to 741741 to speak with someone from the Crisis Text Line.
The Washington Post:
Hypnosis? Colonoscopy? What Some People Will Do To Avoid Election Day.
Americans on how to avoid or cope with Election Day: flee to a cabin, or flee the country. Try surgery ... or psilocybin. (Judkis, 11/4)
The Washington Post:
Make The Election Less Stressful Without Putting Down Your Phone
If you can’t find time to meditate, or even put your phone down for more than 10 minutes, there are still ways to dissociate during the most stressful days of the year. Here are our tech recommendations to keep calm and carry on. (Kelly, 11/4)
Side Effects Public Media:
Election-Related Stress Is A Thing. Here’s What Specialists Advise To Do
Research shows an estimated 94 million Americans perceive politics as a significant source of stress. Some even lose sleep over politics and others struggle with suicidal thoughts. “The constant barrage of negativity and fear driven narratives was leaving me irritable, exhausted and anxious. Politics was killing my soul,” Rachel, an Indianapolis resident in her fifties, told Side Effects. (Gabriel, 11/4)
NPR:
A Therapy Llama And Alpaca Spread Joy And Ease Anxiety At The Portland Airport
When Beni the llama and Captain Jack the alpaca saunter with their handlers through the front doors of the Portland International Airport on a recent morning, time seems to stop. People who were moments earlier hustling to their gates stand still. Those who were occupied with their phones look up and stare. Some take videos. A crowd quickly forms. Within minutes, a dozen people are lined up for the chance to have their picture taken with one of these animals. At least one traveler is moved to tears. (Riddle, 11/4)
Crisistextline.org:
Crisis Text Line: Text ELECTION To 741741
In the unpredictable environment of the 2024 presidential election, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed or anxious. The tension is real, but you don’t have to face it alone. Crisis Text Line is here to offer support. Simply text ELECTION to 741741 to reach a live volunteer crisis counselor in English. Para apoyo en español envía la palabra ELECCIONES al 741741. (11/5)