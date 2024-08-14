Eli Lilly Opens Company Hub For Gene-Based Treatments In Boston
In other news from across the country: U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) had a mild stroke but escaped "lingering" symptoms; the first diagnosed human case of tick-borne Powassan virus in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania; fentanyl overdoses in young Californians; and more.
The Boston Globe:
Eli Lilly Opens Center For Genetic Medicine In Fort Point
The world’s most valuable pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly & Co., on Tuesday officially opened its new Lilly Seaport Innovation Center in Boston. The $700 million building will accommodate Lilly’s expanding workforce in Massachusetts and serve as the company’s hub for gene-based treatments. ... The 346,000-square-foot structure contains laboratories where scientists will develop genetic medicines. Nearly two-thirds of the building consists of lab space. (Saltzman, 8/13)
The Washington Post:
Rep. Steny Hoyer Experienced A Stroke, Has ‘No Lingering Symptoms’
Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D), a former House majority leader and longtime Maryland politician, sought medical care for a mild stroke Sunday night, his office said in a statement Tuesday. “Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms,” his deputy chief of staff and spokesperson, Margaret Mulkerrin, said in a statement. “Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team.” The 85-year-old congressman expects to return to his normal schedule next week, Mulkerrin said. (Shepherd, 8/13)
CBS News:
Allegheny County's First Human Case Of Tickborne Powassan Virus Diagnosed In Child
A child in Allegheny County is out of the hospital and recovering at home after being diagnosed with a "rare" disease transmitted by ticks, Allegheny County health officials said. Powassan virus is still rare, but the number of reported cases has increased over the last few years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Lang, 8/13)
CBS News:
Assembly Committee Discusses Fentanyl Overdose Crisis Among California's Youth
The California State Assembly Select Committee on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction and Overdose Prevention on Monday during an informational hearing discussed the urgency of combatting the rise in overdose deaths among youth in recent years primarily due to ingesting fentanyl. Between 2019 and 2021, drug overdoses became the third most common cause of death for U.S. children and teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (8/13)
KFF Health News:
Opioid Settlements Promise Mississippi A Windfall. What Happens Next?
Hundreds of Mississippians die every year from opioid overdoses, an epidemic that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands more nationwide. In a series of historic settlement agreements, pharmaceutical companies agreed to pay about $50 billion over 18 years for their role in fueling the crisis — and Mississippi has signed on to be part of the settlements. (Jira and Larweh, 8/14)
KFF Health News:
Kids Who Survived Super Bowl Shooting Are Scared, Suffering Panic Attacks And Sleep Problems
Six months after Gabriella Magers-Darger’s legs were burned by sparks from a ricocheted bullet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in February, the 14-year-old is ready to leave the past behind. She is dreading the pitfalls of being a high school freshman, even as she looks forward to being back with friends and at color guard, dance, and volleyball. She might even join the wrestling team to get some respect at school. But the past remains ever present. (Sable-Smith and Lowe, 8/14)