Employers Face Average 5.8% Jump In Their Health Insurance Costs Next Year
The higher-than-usual spike is driven primarily by higher use of medical care by employees, increasing costs that providers charge for their services, and pricey drugs like weight loss GLP-1 medications. The increase was estimated through a survey by consulting firm Mercer, which also found that 53% of employers plan to implement cost-management changes in 2025.
Reuters:
US Employers Expect Nearly 6% Spike In Health Insurance Costs In 2025, Mercer Says
U.S. employers expect health insurance costs to rise an average 5.8% in 2025, largely due to increased cost of medical services as well as higher use, according to a survey released by consulting firm Mercer on Thursday. The year 2025 is projected to be the third consecutive year in which healthcare costs for employers rise by more than 5%. Costs increased an average 3% during the decade prior, the report said. In part, the higher cost of each medical service is driven by a continued shortage of healthcare workers, linked to providers raising prices, Mercer said. Spending on behavioral health and popular but pricey GLP-1 weight loss drugs are also contributors. (Niasse, 9/12)
In other health insurance updates —
Stat:
2025 Medicare Advantage Plans Analysis: Humana, Aetna, United Health
For years, health insurers battled to gain market share in the lucrative privatized Medicare program. Now, the opposite is true. Some of the companies say they designed their 2025 plans with an eye toward ditching members. (Bannow, 9/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser, Humana, UnitedHealth Land Medicare Advantage Star Bonuses
The federal government will pay less in quality bonuses to Medicare Advantage insurers this year compared with last year, according to a new report. Medicare Advantage insurers will receive an estimated $11.8 billion in bonus payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this year linked to their star rating performance during the 2023 plan year, according to a report released by healthcare research institution KFF on Wednesday. That’s down about 8% from the total CMS distributed to health insurers last year. (Berryman, 9/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Aetna Seeks 'Sweet Spot' In Plan To Automate Prior Authorizations
Aetna is leaning into technology it believes will alleviate patient and provider headaches from burdensome utilization management rules, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cathy Moffitt said. To expedite care and reduce administrative obstacles, the health insurance company intends to automate about one-third of preapproval requests from providers this year, Moffitt, also a senior vice president at parent company CVS Health, said in an interview. But Aetna is walking a fine line as health insurers face backlash over how they incorporate technologies such as algorithms and artificial intelligence into the preapproval process. (Berryman, 9/11)