EPA To Water Utilities: Reduce ‘Forever Chemicals’ To Near-Zero Levels
In a first, the Environmental Protection Agency is mandating that municipal water systems remove perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, from tap water. Also in the news: a new director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, the PACT Act, and more.
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Says ‘Forever Chemicals’ Must Be Removed From Tap Water
For the first time, the federal government is requiring municipal water systems to remove six synthetic chemicals linked to cancer and other health problems that are present in the tap water of hundreds of millions of Americans. The extraordinary move from the Environmental Protection Agency mandates that water providers reduce perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS, to near-zero levels. Exposure to PFAS has been associated with metabolic disorders, decreased fertility in women, developmental delays in children and increased risk of some prostate, kidney and testicular cancers, according to the E.P.A. Michael S. Regan, the E.P.A. administrator, called the new regulation “life changing.” (Friedman, 4/10)
On AIDS policy and the PACT Act —
LA Blade:
New Director Of White House Office Of National AIDS Policy Named
Francisco Ruiz’s appointment as the director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy has elicited widespread acknowledgment across various sectors. Ruiz, a distinguished figure in public health with a history of collaboration and strategic partnerships, assumes the role as the first-ever Latino to serve as ONAP’s director, underscoring a commitment to diversity and inclusivity in addressing public health challenges. (Laenen, 4/9)
American Homefront Project:
Vets Exposed To Chemicals In Panama Canal Zone Want Inclusion In PACT Act
Veterans like Steven Price were left out of a law that made it easier to get care and benefits from the VA. He says his leukemia diagnosis can be traced toxin exposure while deployed in Panama. (Frame, 4/10)
On nutritional standards —
NPR:
Consumer Reports Asks USDA To Pull Lunchables From School Lunch Menus
Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, said ... in a statement. "The USDA should remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program and ensure that kids in schools have healthier options." Consumer Reports said it found high levels of sodium in Lunchables, detected lead and cadmium in tests and also observed the presence of phthalates, which can impact reproductive health and the human hormonal system. (Archie and Hernandez, 4/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Food-Is-Medicine Programs Gain Speed Amid Funding Concerns
Food-is-medicine programs are spiking in popularity, with health systems, grocers and delivery services getting in on the action. But the efforts are far from hitting their stride. Programs have had trouble securing funding and settling on a uniform definition of what food-is-medicine really is — or what it should be as such efforts try to tackle poor nutrition. Even the name of the initatives is up for debate, with some organizations using "food is medicine" while others opt for "food as medicine." (DeSilva, 4/10)