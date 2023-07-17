ERs Treat More Heatstroke Cases As Temperatures Hit Record Highs

“They’re coming in essentially unresponsive and they’re cooked,” a Phoenix doctor tells NBC News. The dangerous heat is leading to bad sunburns, organ failure, and other heat-related illnesses. Meanwhile, poor air quality from wildfire smoke invades other parts of the nation.

NBC News: ER Doctors Weigh In On What Extreme Heat Does To The Body

The human body isn’t built to function at 118 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet, that’s the life-threatening temperature expected in Arizona this weekend, coming on top of weeks of brutal heat. Patients have already been coming in to Phoenix emergency rooms with sunburn, organ failure or in a coma from the extreme heat, doctors in the area told NBC News. Some people are arriving with dangerously high body temperatures. (Syal, 7/14)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Las Vegas Heat Ties ‘98 Record For July 16 At 116

Sweltering high summer temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley could tie or exceed records on Sunday, and an excessive heat warning for the area will remain in effect until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Harry Reid International Airport reached 100 degrees by 8:40 a.m. Sunday, the weather service tweeted. After twitching between 113 and 115 for several hours, it briefly reached 116 to tie the record for July 16 set in 1998, said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. (Burbank and Romo, 7/14)

AP: California's Death Valley Sizzles As Brutal Heat Wave Continues

Long the hottest place on Earth, Death Valley put a sizzling exclamation point Sunday on a record warm summer that is baking nearly the entire globe by flirting with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded, meteorologists said. Temperatures in Death Valley, which runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada, reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.33 degrees Celsius) on Sunday at the aptly named Furnace Creek, the National Weather Service said. (Borenstein, Locher and Beam, 7/16)

WJCT News: Florida Heat Is Deadly For Children Left In Cars. Incredibly, Reminders Are Still Needed

Recent arrests of Florida parents are reminders of how quickly the temperature can rise inside a car. More than 1,050 children have died in hot vehicles nationwide since 1990. (Scanlan, 7/16)

Newsweek: Man's Brain Gets 'Fried' After Suffering Massive Burns In Phoenix Heat Wave

A Phoenix man was near death when authorities found him in the scorching Phoenix, Arizona, sun on Wednesday, with one firefighter referring to the individual's brain as "fried." Escalating heat waves nationwide are a cause for concern as people should follow the basics to prevent serious harm or injuries, multiple health experts told Newsweek. Heat waves are characterized as periods of abnormally hot weather usually affecting a high number of people for longer than two days, with or without high humidity. (Mordowanec, 7/14)

Houston Chronicle: Houston Closes Downtown's Only Cooling Center Amid Heat Emergency

Usually, when Houston’s weather approaches an extreme — with temperatures dipping so low or soaring so high they could put people’s health at risk — the city opens its libraries as havens. But when the city sent out its list of cooling centers on Wednesday, there was a notable omission: the Central Library. (Schuetz, 7/14)

And if you're vacationing in Europe, beware of dangerous heat —

Bloomberg: A Baking Europe Is Set To Get Even Hotter As Charon Approaches

The heat wave baking Europe and threatening to make this the hottest summer ever will be dialing up temperatures even more in coming days, thanks to another system from the Sahara. Countries in the southern parts of the continent, already enduring forest fires and heavy thunderstorms, are expected to see their thermometers soar past 40C (104F). Italy’s health ministry issued emergency alerts for 16 cities — including Rome, Florence and Palermo — on Sunday, recommending that people avoid direct sunlight in the hottest hours. (Spence and Casiraghi, 7/16)

Meanwhile, wildfire smoke is a health hazard —

AP: Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Creates Unhealthy Conditions From Montana To Ohio

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency posted air quality alerts for several states stretching from Montana to Ohio on Sunday because of smoke blowing in from Canadian wildfires. “Air Quality alerts are in place for much of the Great Lakes, Midwest, and northern High Plains,” the National Weather Service said. “This is due to the lingering thick concentration of Canadian wildfire smoke over these regions. While the concentration of smoke in the atmosphere should begin to wain by Monday, there is still enough smoke to support unhealthy air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of these regions into the start of the upcoming week.” (7/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: Pika Fire In Yosemite Causes ‘Hazardous’ Air Quality With 0% Containment

Smoke from the Pika Fire settled on Yosemite Valley early Sunday, causing air quality at “hazardous” levels in parts of the national park, where the wildfire remained uncontained at 650 acres, officials said. Air quality improved Sunday afternoon as the smoke lifted, but the fire – ignited by lightning June 29 – continued to pose a health threat to visitors at Yosemite Village and Turtleback Dome, according to National Park Service air quality trackers. Dozens of firefighters continued battling to get some containment of the blaze Sunday evening. (Mishanec, 7/16)

PBS NewsHour: As Wildfire Smoke Spreads, Millions Of Americans Lack Access To Respiratory Care

Smoke from the record-setting Canadian wildfires is again making the air hazardous to breathe this weekend across the Northern Plains and upper Midwest. As the smoke triggers breathing problems for many, it also highlights the fact that more than 5 million Americans don't have easy access to a respiratory specialist. (Yang, Baldwin and Corkery, 7/16)

