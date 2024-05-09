Ex-Public Health Officials Implore Voters To Do No Harm, Elect Biden
Letter details why medical officials see Donald Trump as a threat and encourages "anyone concerned about the price, availability, and safety of healthcare to keep Mr. Trump out of the White House." Meanwhile, fallout from the covid pandemic is having an effect on the the 2024 presidential election.
Fox News:
Biden Gets Boost From Major Health Care Group Warning Trump Poses 'Threat To Public Health'
President Biden is getting a boost from a major group of former medical officials who say they are concerned about the "threat" former President Trump poses to public health. The group of 48 individuals is led by Dr. Andrew Gurman, former president of the American Medical Association (AMA), and includes six other former AMA presidents, a former U.S. surgeon general, four former acting surgeons general, a number of other former deputy and assistant surgeons general and former representatives of the American College of Physicians. (Gillespie, 5/9)
Los Angeles Times:
How COVID-19 Trauma Is Shaping The 2024 Biden-Trump Election
The coronavirus is seldom mentioned by the campaigns of President Biden and Donald Trump, even though its impact on voters and the way the pandemic altered how we live, work, die and mourn has been profound. It accelerated mistrust in government and institutions, emptied downtowns of workers, sparked fights over masks and science, turned school board meetings into political blood sport, hardened the lines between red and blue states and ignited a mental health crisis. (Fleishman, 5/9)
More on RFK Jr.'s brain worm —
Los Angeles Times:
What Parasite Might Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Have Had In His Brain?
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made various claims about his health over the years, but the most shocking came Wednesday when it was revealed that Kennedy once insisted that a worm ate a portion of his brain over a decade ago. Kennedy’s assertion, which was reported by the New York Times, was made during divorce proceedings from his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, and was intended to support his claim that health issues had reduced his earning potential. (Fry, Purtill and Kaplan, 5/8)
Boston Globe:
Brain Worms: The Science Behind RFK Jr.'s Parasitic Infection
Yes, it’s possible to have a worm living in your brain — in fact, it’s far more common than you might think, said Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health, who also directs a travel clinic at Boston Medical Center. (Piore, 5/8)