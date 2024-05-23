‘Expanding Public Health Concern’: 1 in 9 US Kids Has ADHD Diagnosis
According to a new report from the CDC, more than 7 million American kids ages 3 to 17 received a diagnosis of ADHD in 2022, an increase of 1 million from 2016. Other health and wellness news is on ADHD medications in adulthood, ultraprocessed foods, fish oil supplements, and more.
NPR:
ADHD Cases Are Up. 7 Million U.S. Kids Have Gotten A Diagnosis, Study Finds
About 1 in 9 children in the U.S., between the ages of 3 and 17, have been diagnosed with ADHD. That's according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that calls attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder an "expanding public health concern." Researchers found that in 2022, 7.1 million kids and adolescents in the U.S. had received an ADHD diagnosis – a million more children than in 2016. (Godoy, 5/23)
CBS News:
Starting ADHD Meds In Adulthood May Increase Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Says
A new study finds adults who start taking ADHD medications may be at higher risk of heart disease and stroke. It's estimated that up to 5% of U.S. adults have the condition, but a new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology suggests that those taking medication for the first time may have an elevated heart risk. (Marshall, 5/22)
In other health and wellness news —
CNN:
Healthy Diets With Only 10% Ultraprocessed Foods May Raise Risk Of Cognitive Decline, Stroke
Eating more ultraprocessed foods is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and stroke, even if a person is trying to adhere to a Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet or the MIND diet, a new study found. All three diets are plant-based, focused on consuming more fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds while limiting sugar, red meat and ultraprocessed foods. (LaMotte, 5/22)
CBS News:
Research Finds Fish Oil Supplements May Not Be Beneficial For Healthy Adults
If you're a healthy adult, you may want to avoid fish oil supplements. Many people take fish oil supplements because they contain omega-3 fatty acids which have been shown to reduce inflammation and provide some heart-health benefits. But researchers found that taking these supplements regularly might actually increase the risk of stroke and heart disease in healthy adults. (Marshall, 5/22)
Fox News:
Half Of Americans Not Equipped To Provide ‘Life-Saving Treatment’ In A Crisis
Only half the people in the U.S. feel they could be helpful in an emergency situation, a new poll found. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center surveyed a national sample of 1,005 Americans, finding that only 51% of them knew how to perform hands-only CPR if needed. In cases of serious bleeding, only 49% said they could assist, and 56% said they would be equipped to help someone who was choking. (Rudy, 5/22)