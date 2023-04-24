Facing Bans, Transgender Youth Rush To Find Gender-Affirming Treatment

News outlets cover the dire situation faced by trans youth as they seek gender-affirming care while, in some places, medical providers delivering such care are banned from providing it. Reports say even in states without bans, some providers face harassment for providing gender care.

AP: For Transgender Kids, A Frantic Rush For Treatment Amid Bans

The new laws have parents scrambling to secure the care their kids need. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed. “My body’s basically this ticking time bomb, just sitting there waiting for it to go off,” said Asher Wilcox-Broekemeier, now 13. (Metz and Biraben, 4/22)

Politico: Health Care Access For Trans Youth Is Crumbling — And Not Just In Red States

Even in states without bans, providers said death threats, harassment, fears of litigation and, in some cases, a lack of support from institutions have created a chilling effect that undermines their ability to provide care. “I got an email telling me that I’m evil, I’m foolish, my work is opposing God, that I harm children, that I’m going to hell, and that I should die,” said Meredithe McNamara, an assistant professor of pediatrics who specializes in adolescent medicine at Yale University. “The threats, the harassment, the constant fear of, ‘Did I say that right? Is that OK? Should I have said that differently? Did I present my position in a public space as effectively as possible, and also did I say anything that is going to get my family targeted in some way?’” (Messerly, 4/23)

Also —

NPR: Missouri Due To Be First State To Restrict Adult Gender-Affirming Care

Chelsea Freels has spent a good bit of time in 2023 trying to convince Missouri lawmakers to not vote for legislation barring what's known as gender-affirming care for transgender youth like her. Over and over, the 17-year-old from suburban St. Louis has heard GOP lawmakers talking about how they need to pass legislation to protect people like her. And over and over, she says she replies: "Protect me from what?" Freels says. " 'Oh no! The kid is getting better grades. Oh no! The scary transgender has friends! What are they going to do? Smile?' " (Rosenbaum, 4/24)

NBC News: GOP Candidates Pitch Iowa Evangelicals With Promises To Restrict Transgender And Abortion Rights

More than a half-dozen Republicans who are or may be running for president took their pitches to religious conservatives at an Iowa cattle call on Saturday that’s long been one of the premier stops on the GOP primary calendar. (Smith, 4/23)

Missouri Independent: Wash U Inquiry Finds Trans Center Allegations 'Unsubstantiated'

Allegations that physicians at the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital failed to inform patients of potential side effects of treatment and overlooked their mental health needs are “unsubstantiated,” according to an internal investigation conducted by Washington University and released Friday. (Hanshaw, 4/21)

ABC News: Atlanta Police Investigating 3 'Violent Crimes' Against Transgender Women, Including Documentary Star

Atlanta police said they are actively investigating three "violent crimes" against transgender women that occurred this year. The announcement comes after two Black transgender women were fatally shot a week apart in the city. The investigation into a January shooting that left a transgender woman in critical condition also remains open, police said. (Deliso, 4/22)

