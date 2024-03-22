FCC Moves Toward Routing 988 Mental Health Calls Based On Location
A new rule requires calls to the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline to be routed based on physical location rather than a caller's area code, to take mobile phone use into account. Separately, researchers found that previously incarcerated people have double the risk for death by suicide.
CNN:
988 Mental Health Crisis Calls May Soon Be Routed Based On Location Rather Than Area Code
The US Federal Communications Commission has taken the first step toward adopting a rule that would require telecommunications companies to route calls to the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline based on the caller’s physical location rather than their phone number’s area code. (Cheng, 3/21)
North Carolina Health News:
Elevated Suicide Risk Among Formerly Incarcerated
Researchers from UNC Chapel Hill and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services found that, on average, people who have been incarcerated are at twice the risk of death by suicide — even years after their release — compared to those never imprisoned. (Crumpler, 3/21)
The Boston Globe:
N.H. House Approves Proposal To Legalize Medical Aid In Dying
The New Hampshire House narrowly passed a bill that would legalize medical aid in dying in a vote of 179 to 176 Thursday. The controversial proposal outlined in House Bill 1283 is also often called physician-assisted suicide, a name some proponents have rejected as inaccurate and pejorative. (Gokee, 3/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Gavin Newsom’s Homelessness Measure Succeeded—But Narrow Win Shows A Divided California
Proposition 1 became fresh evidence that Californians are divided over the idea of spending more money to address homelessness. Out of some 7.2 million ballots counted as of Wednesday, the “yes” side led by fewer than 30,000 votes. While Newsom got the result he wanted, the narrow margin is a blow to his political standing after he was featured prominently in a $12 million ad blitz paid for largely by labor unions and corporate donors loyal to him. The effort was also backed by the California Medical Association and the state arm of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. (Mai-Duc, 3/21)
Also —
Axios:
Screen Time To Blame For Kids' Mental Health Crisis, Research Suggests
A shocking number of American kids are sad, suicidal and stuck on small screens sucking away their zest for life. This is the indisputable and alarming trend among American children, based on the latest polling and deep research by an NYU professor in a book out next week. (Pandey, 3/22)
Axios:
The Childhood Benefits Of Adult-Free Play
Boredom isn't bad for kids — it actually benefits their development, psychologists say. Boredom that leads to unstructured play can curb attention-seeking behavior and inspire creativity. (Mallenbaum, 3/22)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.