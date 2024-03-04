FDA Allows Yogurt Makers To Say Products Lower Diabetes Risk
Yogurts can make a "limited" claim, CNN says, that the food may reduce type 2 diabetes risks — a decision that took five years to make. Separately, researchers find familiar smells could boost happy memories for people with depression.
CNN:
Yogurts Can Now Make Limited Claim That The Food Lowers Diabetes Risk, FDA Says
In a decision nearly five years in the making, the US Food and Drug Administration has decided that yogurts can now make a limited claim that the food may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, the federal agency concluded Friday. The decision marks the first-ever qualified health claim the federal agency has issued for yogurt. (Rogers, 3/3)
Fox News:
In Patients With Depression, Familiar Scents Could Help Trigger Happy Memories, Study Finds: ‘Break The Cycle’
A familiar scent could help individuals with depression recall memories more easily than verbal cues, a recent study published in JAMA Network Open noted. For people with major depressive disorder (MDD), a familiar smell might help them recall autobiographical memories and potentially help with mental health treatment, according to a group of researchers and social workers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Depression has been linked to issues with short-term memory, according to Healthline. (McGorry, 3/4)
The Washington Post:
How To Recognize Mild Cognitive Impairment, And What To Do About It
More than occasional forgetfulness, mild cognitive impairment (MCI) causes problems that disrupt daily life but don’t make it impossible to function, said Ronald Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging. It is often but not always a precursor to dementia, he added. (Ellison, 3/3)
NPR:
Swapping Red Meat For Plant-Based Protein Boosts Longevity And Climate Health
A new study published in Nature Food, finds that if people swap red and processed meat for plant protein a few times a week, it's good for their health – and can also reduce their diet-related carbon footprint. The study found cutting red meat consumption by half leads to significant changes. For instance, eating it twice a week instead of four times a week will shrink your carbon footprint by 25% and may also boost longevity. (Aubrey, 3/3)
WBAL:
Trader Joe's Recalling Chicken Soup Dumplings, May Contain Hard Plastic
Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings are being recalled nationwide as the product may be contaminated with plastic that comes from a permanent marker pen, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. (Camponovo, 3/3)