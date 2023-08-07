FDA Approves Fast-Acting Pill For Postpartum Depression
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first pill to treat postpartum depression, a condition that data shows affects around 1 in 7 women in the United States. Health experts say zuranolone, under the brand name Zurzuvae, could be a gamechanger for treating postpartum depression (PPD) and other depressive disorders after clinical trials found the 14-day daily pill began alleviating symptoms in a matter of days. (Rodriguez, 8/4)
The medication was jointly developed by pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Sage Therapeutics. With the FDA approval, it is the first treatment for postpartum depression that can be taken at home. The only other available treatment is an intravenous injection that the FDA approved in 2019. It requires patients to stay in a hospital for two-and-a-half days. (Bendix and Kopf, 8/4)
Missouri saw more deaths during or after pregnancy per capita between 2018 and 2020 than in the previous three-year period that ended in 2019, according to a report published this week by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The report from the Pregnancy Mortality-Associated Review Board found 32 people died per 100,000 live births, up from about 25 per 100,000 from 2017 to 2019.About one-third of the 210 deaths were attributed to hypertension, cardiac issues or other pregnancy-related health problems, said Ashlie Otto, who oversees maternal health at the department. (Fentem, 8/4)
Texas will eliminate sales tax on menstrual products, as well as a handful of maternity products, this September, joining a growing number of states removing "period" or "pink" taxes. Senate Bill 379, which passed in the 2023 legislative session, will end the sales tax of baby wipes, diapers, bottles, menstrual products, nursing bras and maternity clothes. The bill will go into effect next month. (Butera, 8/6)
The state of Michigan must return or destroy dried blood samples from nine newborns or get approval from parents to keep them, according to the latest scathing opinion from a federal judge who found parts of a routine testing program unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington is not interfering with the practice of pricking the heels of babies to draw blood to screen for more than 50 diseases, a longstanding procedure in hospitals across the United States. (White, 8/4)