FDA: Nicotine Alternatives In Vapes May Be More Addictive Than Nicotine
Reuters points out that the synthetic, nicotine-like substances are not subject to U.S. tobacco and vaping regulations. In related news, a New York judge's ruling offers a break to Pfizer in its legal battle over the smoking-cessation drug Chantix.
Reuters:
Exclusive: Nicotine-Like Chemicals In U.S. Vapes May Be More Potent Than Nicotine, FDA Says
Nicotine alternatives used in vapes being launched in the U.S. and abroad, such as 6-methyl nicotine, may be more potent and addictive than nicotine itself, though the scientific data remains incomplete, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and independent researchers. The synthetic substances - which have a chemical structure similar to that of nicotine - are not subject to U.S. tobacco and vaping regulations that are designed to control traditional nicotine, a highly addictive drug. (Rumney, 5/29)
FiercePharma:
With Ruling, Pfizer Can Escape Some Claims In Legal Battle Over Chantix Carcinogen Allegations
Pfizer chalked up a key win in its legal battle surrounding the now-recalled smoking cessation drug Chantix after a New York judge narrowed the scope of the arguments in play. The consolidated class action lawsuit was brought by Chantix users and payers and levies a number of accusations at Pfizer, including arguments of negligence and unjust enrichment tied to the company's representation of the drug as being free of nitrosamines. (Becker, 5/29)