The FDA study finds that the popular asthma drug Singulair, sold generically as montelukast, can bind to brain receptors and is linked to severe mental health issues and suicide. However, more data is needed to confirm how the drug collects in the nervous system, the agency says.

USA Today: Singulair May Be Linked To Severe Mental Health Side Effects: FDA Study

A new study on a drug widely prescribed for asthma is binding itself to receptors in the brain and is linked to severe mental health issues and suicide, according to new research. The Food and Drug Administration presented the preliminary results of a study on the asthma drug Singulair, which is sold generically as montelukast, to a "limited audience" at the American College of Toxicology meeting in Austin, Texas on Nov. 20, according to Reuters, which reviewed the scientific presentation. (Gomez, 11/24)

FiercePharma: Gilead Supports ‘Sanctuary’ For Black Breast Cancer Patients

Triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC, is a rare and especially aggressive form of breast cancer that grows and spreads faster than other types. Black and Hispanic individuals are disproportionately affected; Black patients, in particular, have about twice the risk of developing TNBC compared to white patients and the lowest TNBC survival rate across all races. Despite that heightened risk, there’s still a lack of resources and research specifically targeting Black triple-negative breast cancer patients. A new initiative is aiming to fill in that gap: With backing from Gilead, a group of cancer support organizations has unveiled the Black TNBC Sanctuary, a website equipped with information about the disease and ongoing clinical research, plus a wealth of resources spanning nearly two dozen areas, such as community support, genetic testing, survivorship and mental health. (Park, 11/20)

FiercePharma: Neurology Patient Groups Call Out Pharma For Inadequate Investment In Treating Disease

Neurology patient groups have chided the pharma industry for investing too little into treating disorders of the nervous system. The call for more spending rang out from a survey, which found neurology patient groups are less satisfied with the current level of investment than their peers in other therapeutic areas. (Taylor, 11/19)

FiercePharma: Pfizer Led Industrywide Sales Surge In Q3 After Several Quarters Of Dominance By Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk

After six straight quarters in which Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk achieved the highest year-over-year revenue growth among the top companies in the biopharma industry, there was a new champion in the third quarter—and it was a major surprise. With a 32% increase in sales, Pfizer delivered the No. 1 bump among large drugmakers in the period, topping the sales growth figures for Novo (21%) and reigning champion Lilly (20%). (Dunleavy, 11/25)

On weight loss drugs —

AP: As Many As 1 In 5 People Won’t Lose Weight With GLP-1 Drugs, Experts Say

In clinical trials, most participants taking Wegovy or Mounjaro to treat obesity lost an average of 15% to 22% of their body weight — up to 50 pounds or more in many cases. But roughly 10% to 15% of patients in those trials were “nonresponders” who lost less than 5% of their body weight. Now that millions of people have used the drugs, several obesity experts told The Associated Press that perhaps 20% of patients — as many as 1 in 5 — may not respond well to the medications. It’s a little-known consequence of the obesity drug boom, according to doctors who caution eager patients not to expect one-size-fits-all results. (Aleccia, 11/23)

The Wall Street Journal: A 12-Year-Old’s Journey Into The World Of Ozempic

Kait Handler spent much of her life in a battle with food noise. It started in childhood when she would “shame eat” packets of Devil’s Food cookies after school and hide the wrappers. As an adult, she stewed over whether to order a salad or a cheeseburger for lunch. When her daughter, Birdie, started exhibiting similar behaviors around age 8, she recognized them right away. She noticed Birdie would fixate on the promise of particular foods, like ice cream, and get upset when she couldn’t eat them. She watched her regularly eat adult-size portions at meals and ask for seconds. She heard her make negative comments about how she looked in her clothes. It felt familiar. (Janin and Jargon, 11/23)

