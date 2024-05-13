Federal Agencies Earmark Millions To Help Combat Bird Flu On Dairy Farms
HHS and the Department of Agriculture pledged nearly $200 million to stem the spread of avian flu that has already been detected in 40 dairy cow herds across nine states. The money will be used to test, track and treat animals potentially infected by H5N1 and to incentivize farms to take containment steps.
Reuters:
US To Provide Nearly $200 Million To Contain Bird Flu Spread On Dairy Farms
The Biden administration said on Friday it will provide nearly $200 million to fight the spread of avian flu among dairy cows, in the government's latest bid to contain outbreaks that have fueled concerns about human infections with the H5N1 virus. The virus has been detected among dairy cattle in nine states since late March. Scientists have said they believe the outbreak is more widespread based on U.S. Food and Drug Administration findings of H5N1 particles in about 20% of retail milk samples. (Douglas, 5/10)
AP:
US Pledges Money And Other Aid To Help Track And Contain Bird Flu On Dairy Farms
The new funds include $101 million to continue work to prevent, test, track and treat animals and humans potentially affected by the virus known as Type A H5N1, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said. ... In addition, dairy farmers will be compensated for the loss of milk production from infected cattle, whose supply drops dramatically when they become sick, officials said. (Aleccia and Stobbe, 5/10)
CNN:
US Government Announces New Financial Incentives For Farms To Stem The Spread Of Bird Flu In Dairy Cattle
Newly announced financial incentives to farms to help stem the spread of bird flu in dairy cattle drew mixed reviews Friday, as some farmers said they were grateful for money to help buffer the economic impact but advocates for farm workers questioned whether the money paid to workers would be enough to encourage more testing for the H5N1 virus. (Goodman, 5/10)
Also —
Reuters:
Final Tests Of US Dairy Samples Are Negative For Bird Flu Virus, US FDA Says
Final testing of U.S. retail dairy samples came back negative for viable H5N1 bird flu virus, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. The FDA said it finished its laboratory research into 297 retail dairy samples tested for bird flu, after previously reporting that preliminary results showed the commercial milk supply was safe. (5/10)
Stat:
CDC Wastewater Surveillance Dashboard To Track Bird Flu Hotspots
Reluctance among dairy farmers to report H5N1 bird flu outbreaks within their herds or allow testing of their workers has made it difficult to keep up with the virus’s rapid spread, prompting federal public health officials to look to wastewater to help fill in the gaps. (Molteni and Branswell, 5/13)