Federal Candidates Have Carte Blanche To Raise Funds For Ballot Measures
A ruling by the FEC immediately affects campaigns in Missouri, where an amendment to enshrine abortion is on the ballot. Meanwhile, lawsuits are moving forward in New York over abortion pill "reversal" and in Alabama over its authority to prosecute those who help women travel for abortions.
Kansas City Star:
Fed Candidates Can Raise Unlimited Cash For MO Ballot Measures
President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and other federal candidates can now raise unlimited funds to support or oppose Missouri’s abortion rights amendment, under a legal opinion that paves the way for candidates to take a more active role in statewide ballot measures. (Shorman and Desrochers, 5/7)
Mother Jones:
New York Is Suing Crisis Pregnancy Centers For Promising 'Abortion Reversal'
On Monday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced she is suing the anti-abortion group Heartbeat International—which claims to operate more than 3,000 CPCs worldwide—and 11 other CPCs throughout the state for “using false and misleading statements” to “aggressively” advertise the so-called treatment, which involves taking repeated doses of progesterone—a hormone the body produces during pregnancy—after someone has taken mifepristone, the first of the two pills in the medication abortion regimen. (McShane, 5/6)
The Hill:
Alabama Lawsuit Over Threat Of Prosecution For Abortion Help Can Move Forward, Court Rules
A federal judge on Monday rejected an attempt to toss a suit challenging Alabama’s attorney general’s threat to prosecute those who help with out-of-state travel for abortions, paving the way for the case to move forward. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson, in a preliminary ruling Monday, said the case brought by the Yellowhammer Fund — a group that supports people who need out-of-state abortions in the Deep South — can continue their lawsuit, which argues Attorney General Steve Marshall’s (R) threats create an illegal chilling effect on the group’s freedom of expression. (Nazzaro, 5/6)
CBS News:
Minnesota Lawmakers Mull Strengthening LGBTQ+, Abortion Rights With Constitutional Amendment
A House Rules Committee on a proposed Equal Rights Amendment moved the legislation forward Monday following discussion and public testimony — with language changes to include pregnancy protections — in a 9-5 vote. The Equal Rights Amendment would put protections in the Constitution providing for equal rights under the law regardless of sex, race, national origin or gender identity. The amendment proposal would also add protections in the constitution for abortion and LGBTQ rights. It also removes language surrounding religion and creed. (Leone, 5/6)
WUSF:
Some Doctors Say Florida's Abortion Ban Exceptions Aren't Enough
Opponents of Florida’s six-week abortion ban say the emergency rules issued by state health officials this week to clarify some medical exceptions don’t go far enough. The rules outline some life-threatening conditions a woman could experience that would allow doctors to perform an abortion after six weeks, including ectopic pregnancy or her water breaking early. (Colombini, 5/6)
In related news —
CNBC:
Abortion Bans Drive Away Young Talent: New CNBC/Generation Lab Survey
The youngest generation of American workers is prepared to move away from states that pass abortion bans and to turn down job offers in states where bans are already in place, a new survey from CNBC/Generation Lab finds. (Gewirtz, 5/7)
The Atlantic:
A Fundamental Stage Of Human Reproduction Is Shifting
For a long time, having children has been a young person’s game. Although ancient records are sparse, researchers estimate that, for most of human history, women most typically conceived their first child in their late teens or early 20s and stopped having kids shortly thereafter. But in recent decades, people around the world, especially in wealthy, developed countries, have been starting their families later and later. (Wu, 5/6)