Feds Plan To Limit ACA Enrollment Window, End ‘Dreamer’ Coverage
The Trump administration says changes to Obamacare are intended to streamline the process, but policy experts warn they will create more red tape for consumers and lead to enrollment declines.
The Hill:
Donald Trump Proposes Cutting ACA Enrollment Period, Ending 'Dreamer' Coverage
The Trump administration is proposing to shorten ObamaCare’s annual open enrollment period by a month, a move the administration said is aimed at helping consumers pick the right plan. According to a proposed rule released Monday, open enrollment would run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, instead of through Jan. 15. (Weixel, 3/10)
KFF Health News:
Trump Health Care Proposal Billed As Consumer Protection But Adds Enrollment Hoops
The Trump administration issued its first major set of proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act on Monday that federal officials said are intended to crack down on fraud in the program. Policy experts said they will make it harder for consumers to sign up for coverage, potentially reducing enrollment. Details were released Monday after a draft press release was inadvertently posted earlier. (Appleby, 3/10)
KFF Health News:
Thought Inflation Was Bad? Health Insurance Premiums Are Rising Even Faster
Kirk Vartan pays more than $2,000 a month for a high-deductible health insurance plan from Blue Shield on Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace. He could have selected a cheaper plan from a different provider, but he wanted one that includes his wife’s doctor. “It’s for the two of us, and we’re not sick,” said Vartan, general manager at A Slice of New York pizza shops in the Bay Area cities of San Jose and Sunnyvale. “It’s ridiculous.” (Reese, 3/11)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Women Spent $8.8B More Than Men On Medications In 2024: 4 Takeaways
Women in the U.S. continue to pay significantly higher out-of-pocket healthcare costs than men, with a new report from GoodRx showing an $8.8 billion gap in prescription spending in 2024. Here are four takeaways: Women consistently spend 30% more out of pocket on prescriptions than men, totaling $8.5 billion more in 2024 alone. The disparity is driven by higher healthcare utilization, chronic condition management and the costs of female-specific treatments, according to the healthcare technology company's report. (Murphy, 3/10)