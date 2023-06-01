Fewer New Americans Were Born Last Year; Teen Birth Rate Also Down
Data from the CDC shows fewer babies were born in the U.S. in 2022 compared to 2021, with implications for the future labor force supply. Also, teen births hit a record low. Meanwhile, two abortion bans were struck down in Oklahoma over constitutionality.
CBS News:
Fewer Babies Born In U.S. In 2022, And Teen Birth Rate Hit Record Low, CDC Reports
There were fewer babies born in the U.S. in 2022 compared to 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday, suggesting that a rebound in births following the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have ended. An estimated 3,661,220 babies were born nationwide in 2022, according to an initial analysis of data from birth certificates issued last year. That is less than a 1% decrease from 2021. (Tin, 6/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
A Visual Breakdown Of America’s Stagnating Number Of Births
Absent increases in immigration, fewer births combined with ongoing baby boomer retirements will likely weigh on the labor force supply within the next 10 years, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, an insurance and financial-services company. “You’re going to have a real shortage of workers unless we have technology somehow to fill the gap,” Bostjancic said. Here's a look at the trends in charts. (DeBarros, 6/1)
In updates on abortion and emergency contraception —
AP:
Oklahoma High Court Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans; Procedure Remains Illegal In Most Cases
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in nearly all cases except life-threatening situations. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a “medical emergency” before a doctor can perform an abortion. The court said this language conflicts with a previous ruling it issued in March that determined the Oklahoma Constitution provides an “inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.” (Murphy, 5/31)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Missourians Can Order Free Morning-After Pills By Mail Starting Thursday
Anyone with a Missouri address can order a free kit containing two doses of emergency contraception, also known as the morning-after pill, through a new project launching Thursday by the nonprofit Missouri Family Health Council. The project also includes more than 30 community distribution sites across the state where anyone can pick up a free kit, no questions asked, said the council’s executive director, Michelle Trupiano. Another eight sites include locations such as domestic violence shelters, where kits will be available to clients. (Munz, 5/31)
On motherhood and mental health —
The Washington Post:
On TikTok, Moms Can Talk Frankly About Loneliness Of Parenting
While Chantelle Hibbert was pregnant, her family painted a rosy picture of motherhood — all butterflies and rainbows. But after she gave birth to twins in 2022, the 27-year-old says she found herself with “literally no support.” Friends and family stopped contacting her. She quit her job to take care of the twins, and her partner was traveling for work. In some moments, she felt so alone that she wondered if parenthood was the wrong decision. (Hunter, 5/31)